England drop Dom Sibley and recall Dawid Malan for third Test against India

India's Rishabh Pant and Virat Kohli celebrate the final wicket of England seamer James Anderson that sealed victory in the second Test at Lord's on Monday, August 16, 2021.

England have reacted to falling 1-0 down in theTest series against India by recalling Yorkshire batsman Dawid Malan after a three-year absence and axing struggling opener Dom Sibley.

India prevailed by 151 runs at Lord’s, where Sibley made scores of 11 and nought as his average dipped to 19.77 in 10 Tests this year, prompting England to issue a summons to the world’s No 1-ranked Twenty20 batsman.

Malan made the last of his 15 Test appearances in August 2018 but has been in encouraging form in the white-ball formats while an innings of 199 in his only first-class appearance this season has made his case compelling.

With Zak Crawley also omitted from a 15-strong squad to take on India in the third Test at Headingley, which gets under way on August 25, the expectation is Haseeb Hameed will move up from first drop to open alongside Rory Burns.

Malan, 33, will therefore by vying for the No 3 spot with Ollie Pope — although there is the possibility that Jonny Bairstow could be shuffled up the order, given he has previously batted in the position.

England head coach Chris Silverwood said: “Dawid Malan deserves his opportunity in the Test arena. He has a lot of experience across all formats and, if called upon, I am confident that he can come and do well on his home ground.

“In the limited time he has played first-class cricket this season, he has shown what he is capable of, scoring a highly accomplished 199 for Yorkshire against Sussex at Headingley in June.”

Crawley and Sibley are to return respectively to Kent and Warwickshire while slow left-armer Jack Leach is set to head back to Somerset but will act as cover for off-spinning all-rounder Moeen Ali.

“Zak is still a massive part of our plans moving forward, but we feel he would benefit from time outside the pressure of international competition to get some time working on his skills,” added Silverwood.

“He has a bright future and I do not doubt that his time will come again in the Test arena.

“Dom Sibley needs some time away to regain his confidence after a challenging period. He will return to Warwickshire to spend time in the middle without the scrutiny and find some rhythm and confidence. Dom offers a lot of value to the Test environment and some time away should help him. However, he remains part of our plans.

“Jack Leach will return to Somerset to get some game time. I have been impressed with his patience and it’s not easy living under the Covid protocols, especially when you’re not playing.

“However, he has regained his confidence and spark, and it has been a considerable asset having him around. He will be on standby should we need his services, but we want what is best for him and playing cricket and getting overs into him is the way to go.”

Saqib Mahmood was drafted in before the second Test as standby after Stuart Broad suffered a series-ending calf injury last week, and the Lancashire seamer, uncapped at Test level, is in contention again before the squad reporting to its Leeds base on Sunday.

Mahmood could be called on after Mark Wood emerged at the weekend as the latest fitness worry to a fast bowling line-up already shorn of Broad, Jofra Archer, Chris Woakes and Olly Stone because of injury.

Wood hurt his right shoulder on Sunday but he bowled on the final day of the second Test and England expect the paceman to make a full recovery before their trip to Headingley, with their medical team monitoring the situation.

Volunteers offer workers a lifeline Community volunteers have swung into action delivering food packages and toiletries to the men. When provisions are distributed, the men line up in long queues for packets of rice, flour, sugar, salt, pulses, milk, biscuits, shaving kits, soap and telecom cards. Volunteers from St Mary's Catholic Church said some workers came to the church to pray for their families and ask for assistance. Boxes packed with essential food items were distributed to workers in the Dubai Investments Park and Ras Al Khaimah camps last week. Workers at the Sonapur camp asked for Dh1,600 towards their gas bill. "Especially in this year of tolerance we consider ourselves privileged to be able to lend a helping hand to our needy brothers in the Actco camp," Father Lennie Connully, parish priest of St Mary's. Workers spoke of their helplessness, seeing children's marriages cancelled because of lack of money going home. Others told of their misery of being unable to return home when a parent died. "More than daily food, they are worried about not sending money home for their family," said Kusum Dutta, a volunteer who works with the Indian consulate.

