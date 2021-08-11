England and India train for Lord's Test amid fitness concerns - in pictures

England's Craig Overton and captain Joe Root take part in a training session at Lord's cricket ground before the second Test against India. (ADRIAN DENNIS/Getty)

England and India continue their preparations for the second Test at Lord's, which begins on Thursday, with fitness being a concern.

The first Test in Nottingham ended in a draw after the final day was washed out with India well-placed at 52-1 chasing 209 for victory. With the series still level, both teams have an opportunity to rectify the mistakes they made in the five-match series opener.

England have brought in Moeen Ali to the side, after missing a quality all-rounder in the first Test following the absence of Ben Stokes and Chris Woakes. However, the hosts have another big headache.

Veteran seamer Stuart Broad hurt his calf during practice on Tuesday, making him doubtful for the second Test. Durham quick Mark Wood is expected to be the likely replacement if Broad is ruled out.

For India, seam bowling all-rounder Shardul Thakur seems uncertain after picking up a hamstring injury, according to ESPNcricinfo. If he is unavailable, India will have to decide whether to pick spinner Ravi Ashwin or go for another seamer in Ishant Sharma or Umesh Yadav.