Moeen Ali last played a Test for England against India in February in Chennai. Sportzpics for BCCI

England reinforced their squad for the second Test against India by recalling all-rounder Moeen Ali on Tuesday.

Joe Root's hosts were largely outplayed in the first Test in Nottingham that ended in a draw after the fifth day was washed out with the visitors 52-1 chasing 209 for victory.

Read more ICC prepare bid for cricket's inclusion in the Olympic Games

With Ben Stokes and Chris Woakes absent, England did not have a solid all-rounder to provide balance to the side. Now, they have plugged that hole.

Moeen, 34, has a great record with the ball against India in Tests in England - he has two five-wicket hauls in seven matches. However, he has played only one Test in the last two years - against India in Chennai six months ago - and will join the team at Lord's for the second Test which begins on Thursday.

"Worcestershire spinning all-rounder Moeen Ali has been added to the England Men's Test squad," the England and Wales Cricket Board said in a statement.

Moeen has played only white-ball cricket since his last Test appearance in February when he took eight wickets and hit a second-innings 43 in a losing cause against India.

He dismissed India captain Virat Kohli twice in that match but played no further part in the series, taking a scheduled rest as part of the ECB's rotation policy.

Since then, Moeen has played white-ball cricket, most recently as Birmingham Phoenix captain in the inaugural season of The Hundred.

Earlier, coach Chris Silverwood said opener Haseeb Hameed, who played the last of his three Tests in 2016, was making a "very strong case" for a recall.

"He works extremely hard and he's looked extremely good in the nets," Silverwood said.

"I think he is making a very strong case and, at some point, we may have to make a decision and give him an opportunity."

Root's century in Nottingham secured a draw but could not hide England's top order woes.

Openers Rory Burns and Dom Sibley and number three batsman Zak Crawley struggled at Trent Bridge where the hosts made just 183 in the first innings.

Biography Favourite book: Zen and the Art of Motorcycle Maintenance Holiday choice: Anything Disney-related Proudest achievement: Receiving a presidential award for foreign services. Family: Wife and three children. Like motto: You always get what you ask for, the universe listens.

Biography Favourite book: Zen and the Art of Motorcycle Maintenance Holiday choice: Anything Disney-related Proudest achievement: Receiving a presidential award for foreign services. Family: Wife and three children. Like motto: You always get what you ask for, the universe listens.

Biography Favourite book: Zen and the Art of Motorcycle Maintenance Holiday choice: Anything Disney-related Proudest achievement: Receiving a presidential award for foreign services. Family: Wife and three children. Like motto: You always get what you ask for, the universe listens.

Biography Favourite book: Zen and the Art of Motorcycle Maintenance Holiday choice: Anything Disney-related Proudest achievement: Receiving a presidential award for foreign services. Family: Wife and three children. Like motto: You always get what you ask for, the universe listens.

Biography Favourite book: Zen and the Art of Motorcycle Maintenance Holiday choice: Anything Disney-related Proudest achievement: Receiving a presidential award for foreign services. Family: Wife and three children. Like motto: You always get what you ask for, the universe listens.

Biography Favourite book: Zen and the Art of Motorcycle Maintenance Holiday choice: Anything Disney-related Proudest achievement: Receiving a presidential award for foreign services. Family: Wife and three children. Like motto: You always get what you ask for, the universe listens.

Biography Favourite book: Zen and the Art of Motorcycle Maintenance Holiday choice: Anything Disney-related Proudest achievement: Receiving a presidential award for foreign services. Family: Wife and three children. Like motto: You always get what you ask for, the universe listens.

Biography Favourite book: Zen and the Art of Motorcycle Maintenance Holiday choice: Anything Disney-related Proudest achievement: Receiving a presidential award for foreign services. Family: Wife and three children. Like motto: You always get what you ask for, the universe listens.

Biography Favourite book: Zen and the Art of Motorcycle Maintenance Holiday choice: Anything Disney-related Proudest achievement: Receiving a presidential award for foreign services. Family: Wife and three children. Like motto: You always get what you ask for, the universe listens.

Biography Favourite book: Zen and the Art of Motorcycle Maintenance Holiday choice: Anything Disney-related Proudest achievement: Receiving a presidential award for foreign services. Family: Wife and three children. Like motto: You always get what you ask for, the universe listens.

Biography Favourite book: Zen and the Art of Motorcycle Maintenance Holiday choice: Anything Disney-related Proudest achievement: Receiving a presidential award for foreign services. Family: Wife and three children. Like motto: You always get what you ask for, the universe listens.

Biography Favourite book: Zen and the Art of Motorcycle Maintenance Holiday choice: Anything Disney-related Proudest achievement: Receiving a presidential award for foreign services. Family: Wife and three children. Like motto: You always get what you ask for, the universe listens.

Biography Favourite book: Zen and the Art of Motorcycle Maintenance Holiday choice: Anything Disney-related Proudest achievement: Receiving a presidential award for foreign services. Family: Wife and three children. Like motto: You always get what you ask for, the universe listens.

Biography Favourite book: Zen and the Art of Motorcycle Maintenance Holiday choice: Anything Disney-related Proudest achievement: Receiving a presidential award for foreign services. Family: Wife and three children. Like motto: You always get what you ask for, the universe listens.

Biography Favourite book: Zen and the Art of Motorcycle Maintenance Holiday choice: Anything Disney-related Proudest achievement: Receiving a presidential award for foreign services. Family: Wife and three children. Like motto: You always get what you ask for, the universe listens.

Biography Favourite book: Zen and the Art of Motorcycle Maintenance Holiday choice: Anything Disney-related Proudest achievement: Receiving a presidential award for foreign services. Family: Wife and three children. Like motto: You always get what you ask for, the universe listens.

Our legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants

Our legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants

Our legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants

Our legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants

Our legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants

Our legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants

Our legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants

Our legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants

Our legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants

Our legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants

Our legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants

Our legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants

Our legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants

Our legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants

Our legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants

Our legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants

INFO

INFO

INFO

INFO

INFO

INFO

INFO

INFO

INFO

INFO

INFO

INFO

INFO

INFO

INFO