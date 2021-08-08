Joe Root and Virat Kohli lament poor weather as first Test ends in draw

Captains Joe Root and Virat Kohli bemoaned the poor weather as persistent rain meant the first Test between England and India in Nottingham ended in a draw on Sunday.
The Test was poised for a photo finish with India 52-1 overnight, chasing 209 for victory. However, not a single ball could be bowled and the umpires called off the match to leave the teams all square ahead of the second Test at Lord's starting on Thursday.
"We thought we were in a good position to have a crack at the target," India captain Kohli said after the match.
"It would have been a nice, interesting day of Test cricket. It was unfortunate that the weather prevailed in the end. Heading into day five, we felt like we had our chances in front of us. We definitely felt on top in the game."
Kohli's counterpart Root felt his team too had a shot at victory in difficult batting conditions.
"It was a great Test match," said Root, who scored a crucial 109 in the second innings that ultimately pushed the game into the final day.
"The weather has robbed us of would could have been a fantastic final day.
"We could have pushed for victory today. Having played on that wicket it certainly felt like nine opportunities would've come."
Root, who was adjudged player of the match for his 21st Test ton, admitted there was a lot of room for improvement, with England's fragile top order and catching getting exposed.
"There are still certain areas that we want to get better," the home captain said.
"We'd obviously want to score more runs at the top of the order, we want to take all the chances that we create and make our life a little bit easier."
India fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah took 5-64 on Saturday to finish with superb match figures of 9-110. In the visitors' first innings of 278, recalled opener KL Rahul top-scored with 84 in his first Test in nearly two years.
England seamer Ollie Robinson, playing just his second match at this level, took a Test-best 5-85 as he upstaged more experienced bowlers Stuart Broad and Sam Curran.
The hosts are likely to continue relying on veteran seamer James Anderson for the remainder of the series. Anderson took 4-54 in the first innings to move into third in the all-time list of Test wicket-takers.
