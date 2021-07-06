Yadav to back his natural game during India-Sri Lanka series

Suryakumar Yadav has been a crucial member of the Mumbai Indians team and is looking to cement his spot in the Indian team. Sportzpics for BCCI

India's middle order batsman Suryakumar Yadav said he will focus on maintaining his attacking style of play and not alter his approach to earn a spot in the team for the T20 World Cup.

A second-choice Indian squad in currently in Sri Lanka for a limited overs series that starts on July 13 with the first of three ODIs.

Virat Kohli is leading another bunch of players in England where they are preparing for a five-match Test series that starts next month. In Sri Lanka, Shikhar Dhawan is leading the team, with the squad full of T20 specialists. For Yadav, it is an opportunity to stand out.

Yadav was a key player for the Mumbai Indians team who won back-to-back Indian Premier League titles. He was also impressive during his India debut in March, scoring 57 and 32 in two T20s against England.

The 30-year-old batsman aims to continue playing the way that has worked well for him so far.

“It has been a great experience at Mumbai Indians since I have been in the set-up for a long time,” Yadav was quoted as saying by Reuters.

“Every year I have learnt something different from my teammates there, and that tournament is a great learning process. As you saw when I made my [India] debut, it was the same thing happening. I didn't do anything different.”

Asked if he was looking for more consistency to secure his place for the T20 World Cup, Yadav stood his ground.

“I have been enjoying this role. Whatever position they tell me to bat in, I'll be the same — I'll just go there and express the same way I do in every game,” he said.

Meanwhile, Yadav revealed all-rounder Hardik Pandya is close to achieving full bowling fitness in T20 cricket. Pandya was not selected for India's tour of England, which included the World Test Championship final, as he is on a long road to recovery following back surgery.

“I think that the team management and Hardik know their responsibilities really well, so they were taking a call,” Yadav was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo. “Here, in the intra-squad game, he did bowl in the nets. He is bowling. It is his and the team management's call how they want to go about it. But yes, he is bowling and it is a very good sign.”

88 Video's most popular rentals Avengers 3: Infinity War: an American superhero film released in 2018 and based on the Marvel Comics story. Sholay: a 1975 Indian action-adventure film. It follows the adventures of two criminals hired by police to catch a vagabond. The film was panned on release but is now considered a classic. Lucifer: is a 2019 Malayalam-language action film. It dives into the gritty world of Kerala’s politics and has become one of the highest-grossing Malayalam films of all time.

The specs: Rolls-Royce Cullinan Price, base: Dh1 million (estimate) Engine: 6.75-litre twin-turbo V12 Transmission: Eight-speed automatic Power: 563hp @ 5,000rpm Torque: 850Nm @ 1,600rpm Fuel economy, combined: 15L / 100km

Company profile Name: Tabby Founded: August 2019; platform went live in February 2020 Founder/CEO: Hosam Arab, co-founder: Daniil Barkalov Based: Dubai, UAE Sector: Payments Size: 40-50 employees Stage: Series A Investors: Arbor Ventures, Mubadala Capital, Wamda Capital, STV, Raed Ventures, Global Founders Capital, JIMCO, Global Ventures, Venture Souq, Outliers VC, MSA Capital, HOF and AB Accelerator.

