Usman Nurmagomedov 'back to best shape' for Dubai rematch against Paul Hughes

Usman Nurmagomedov insists he is be back to his best shape for the PFL lightweight world title clash against challenger Paul Hughes in their eagerly awaited rematch at the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai on Friday.

With Nurmagomedov's victory in January in the inaugural PFL Champion Series – Road to Dubai, he extended his perfect record to 19-0 but it was close call despite a majority decision in favour of the Dagestani fighter.

“After that fight we changed a lot of things and this time I made it focus on my wrestling, and I have improved my skills and all that. This time, honestly, I just have focus on this fight,” Nurmagomedov said at the media day in Dubai on Tuesday.

“The fact was, I was in my worst shape but still beat this guy. Now I'm in my best shape, you know, and I have to show the people who I am.”

Nurmagomedov has not fought since then but has instead spent all his time preparing for the second instalment of the rivalry.

“Everything is good. Training camp was good. I did everything. Alhamdulillah. Just a little bit hard day tomorrow Wednesday for cutting down weight. And yeah, that's it. And we're gonna fight,” he said.

When asked on his chances of a quick victory, he emphasised the extent of his hard work.

“Uh, you know, when I was preparing for this fight, I'm preparing always for five rounds, you know, condition, everything, mentally. But if I will find some opportunity for finish this fight, of course, I will finish it,” he added.

“This is a fight and anything can happen. It can finish in the first round or in the fifth, nobody can predict of the outcome. Can anybody guess the final result?"

Nuragomedov, who has previously deemed his opponent Hughes to not be at his level, still paid respect to the Irishman as a “great fighter” worthy of a rematch.

“He doesn’t have any weaknesses,” he said. “He's a great fighter. He's got a strong mentality. He feels he can win. And the same I can say about me. We're ready to show the people one more time same thing.”

Nurmagomedov has a huge fan base in Dubai, and the Dagestani fighter said his family too will be in attendance.

“I have not only friends, I have family here too. My father will be by my side. My family members, uncles. Fight nights are like crazy stuff. But I'm ready,” he added.

Hughes, appearing before Nurmagomedov, remained calm and confident, which he said was a result of his work ethic.

“Initially, my confidence came from the work. And still to this day, it comes from the work.

“But as I've progressed throughout my career, my confidence has not come from the proof. Also, because I've been there many times, not just my four or five fights, so I have a lot of proof that I have.”

Hughes believes that he has put in enough training to back up his level of confidence.

“In a way, I have got so much power,” said the Irishman. “I've never been so confident. I've had 10 months of training now. I've a rematch, so I've still got five rounds. I've got many upgrades. I've had a rematch before.

“My career programme had it. The second fight, I beat the guy in 42 seconds. It's on scorecards. So, I've never been more confident.”

Usman Nurmagomedov and Paul Hughes face off ahead of their PLF bout on the card titled 'Champions Series Road to Dubai: The Rematch'. All pictures by Chris Whiteoak / The National Usman Nurmagomedov speaks to the media ahead of his PFL bout with Usman Nurmagomedov in Dubai Paul Hughes speaks to the media. PFL press conference for Usman Nurmagomedov vs Paul Hughes in Champions Series Road to Dubai: The Rematch. NAS Sports Complex, Dubai. Chris Whiteoak / The National Usman Nurmagomedov speaks to the media ahead of his PFL bout with Usman Nurmagomedov in Dubai PFL press conference for Usman Nurmagomedov vs Paul Hughes in Champions Series Road to Dubai: The Rematch. NAS Sports Complex, Dubai. Chris Whiteoak / The National Usman Nurmagomedov speaks to the media ahead of his PFL bout with Usman Nurmagomedov in Dubai Usman Nurmagomedov and Paul Hughes face off. PFL press conference for Usman Nurmagomedov vs Paul Hughes in Champions Series Road to Dubai: The Rematch. NAS Sports Complex, Dubai. Chris Whiteoak / The National Usman Nurmagomedov and Paul Hughes face off ahead of their PLF bout

Hughes is on the back of a stunning win over Brazilian Bruno Miranda in 42 seconds at a packed SSE Arena in Belfast in May, taking his career record to 14-2 (win/loss).

On a possible outcome against Nurmagomedov, Hughes said: “I have the ability to knock him. I also have the ability to just turn around. So, wherever it goes, it goes.

“In our last meeting, the momentum definitely shifted towards the end of round three. I definitely felt the momentum shift in around four to five.

“Those odds may go in my favour this time, God knows, but that's why it's so exciting, you know, every time you get in there, because you really don't know what’s going to happen.

"You really don't, but that's why we love it. And you know, the one thing is that I can say, I was really, really amazed with the way that he was able to navigate through the whole fight.”

