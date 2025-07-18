Shara Magomedov ahead of the middleweight clash against Marc-Andre Barriault at UFC Fight Night in Abu Dhabi on July 26. Victor Besa / The National
Sport

Combat Sports

UFC Fight Night: Shara Magomedov ready for fresh start in Abu Dhabi

Russian fighter takes on Canadian Marc-Andre Barriault after suffering first defeat in 16 fights

Amith Passela
Amith Passela

July 18, 2025

  • English
  • Arabic

After coming up short for the first time in 16 fights, Shara Magomedov has gone back to the drawing board as he aims to regain his winning touch.

The popular Russian fighter, who is blind in one eye, lost by unanimous decision to Briton Michael Page in a middleweight co-main UFC Fight Night 250 card in Saudi Arabia in February.

It was his first defeat and certainly didn’t sit well with Magomedov, who returns to the octagon against Canadian Marc-Andre Barriault during UFC Fight Night at the Etihad Arena on July 26.

“That result was hard to swallow and put me back to where I started my professional career (in December 2017),” Magomedov told The National through his manager Gor Azizyan at the UFC Gym on Maqtaa Mall on Thursday.

“After that loss, I’m like have to restart everything. I felt I missed something in that fight. So, it was something that I learnt the hard way. It made me realise, perhaps, I didn’t work as hard as I had to.”

Shara Magomedov after his victory over Armen Petrosyan in their middleweight bout at UFC 308 at Etihad Arena, Abu Dhabi. Chris Whiteoak / The National
Shara Magomedov after his victory over Armen Petrosyan in their middleweight bout at UFC 308 at Etihad Arena, Abu Dhabi. Chris Whiteoak / The National

Barriault arrives with a 17-9 record. He recently registered a stunning win by knockout against Brazilian Bruno Silva in March. Magomedov is aware of the challenge.

“He’s very tough and this time I have come well prepared. I have something to prove for all my fans in the UAE and those flying over especially to see me fight. I want to put up a show for them,” he said.

“This time I don’t have any problems like the last fight. I have listened to my body and have done what I have to do.”

Magomedov is popularly called Bullet for his spinning double back fist that has often caught his opponents off guard. He created that move during his amateur fighting days.

“I have been doing the double bullet for about 10 to 12 years even though it has become more prominent in recent times,” he said.

“Yeah, this is called the double bullet shot. I was doing this in the amateur fights many times but it didn’t get famous until I started my professional career. But I have many options when I’m fighting.”

Magomedov spent over two weeks in Dubai where he has his training camp ahead of fights.

“I have a sponsor in Dubai and that’s where I have based my training ahead of my fights,” he added.

He has five eyes to see all around
Magomedov manager Gor Azizyan

“They love me there and I have a lot of followers. Likewise, I love Abu Dhabi as well, where I also have a big following. That’s why I love to come to Abu Dhabi and put a big show for my fans.”

Aside from his training and camps, Magomedov spends most of his time with his family – wife and two daughters, aged seven and five.

“Home and the gym is my routine. When I’m not training, I spend all my time with my wife and two daughters. I’m so blessed to lead a quiet family life from the income I make from my professional career.”

Magomedov’s career was almost over when he suffered an injury to his right eye during a sparring session in Thailand in 2018. He underwent multiple surgeries and lost more than three years to the injury.

“That’s an old story and I don’t want to talk about it any more. I’m back and I’m competing on the biggest stage,” he said when asked if fighting with one healthy eye was a hindrance.

His manager Azizyan then gestured to his own head and ears, saying: “He has five eyes to see all around. He’s come this far from it and it’s not a concern any more.”

