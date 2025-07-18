Oleksandr Usyk insists age is not a factor in undisputed world heavyweight title clash with Daniel Dubois

Oleksandr Usyk has denied claims that his age could be the decisive factor in Saturday's undisputed world heavyweight title clash with Daniel Dubois.

Reigning WBA, WBO and WBC champion Usyk, 38, is more than 10 years older than IBF belt holder Dubois.

That significant age gap has sparked suggestions the Ukrainian will struggle to go the distance against his 27-year-old British challenger at Wembley.

But Usyk insisted age will not be a factor.

“It's your opinion? Maybe, I don't know. I not feel (rattled),” Usyk said.

“Listen, I respect this guy, this young guy. This guy is motivated but I am too. I am not an old guy. 38 is not old, you know? We will see on Saturday.”

The pair are meeting for the second time, with Usyk having claimed a ninth-round stoppage victory in Poland.

Yet to lose in 23 professional fights, Usyk is hoping to become an undisputed champion for the third time.

Dubois has won his three fights since losing to Usyk, including a victory over compatriot Anthony Joshua at Wembley in September.

Oleksandr Usyk poses with his belts. Reuters

Dubois said he felt unstoppable for the unification fight that is a rematch of one that the Londoner lost by a controversial ninth-round knockout in Poland in 2023. There, Usyk was given time to recover from what the referee ruled was a low blow.

Dubois can become Britain's first undisputed champion since Lennox Lewis in 1999 while Usyk is bidding to be a four-belt undisputed heavyweight champion after relinquishing the IBF title last year.

“I've resurrected myself, resurrected my career and now we're on a roll,” Dubois told the BBC.

“Unstoppable, I feel like I can't be beat right now. I'm in the prime of my life and I'm going to go through whatever I have to do. We're here now, no more excuses.

“I’ve got to beat him this time and I am going to win. I am going to cause chaos, knockouts, by any means necessary … I am ready. Man, I’m 100 per cent ready.

“As soon as the bell rings my whole approach is just to seek and destroy, bring chaos and get the victory, seize the moment,” he added.

For Usyk, the larger question in recent years has been how long he will continue and the answer remains for two more fights.

It means Saturday is set to be his penultimate bout. But could a trilogy fight with Tyson Fury be the perfect way for the Ukrainian great to bring the curtain down on a stellar career?

“I don't know. Now my focus is only Daniel on Saturday,” Usyk said.

“No (retirement). Two (more). This and next. I'm not going to quit boxing forever. I'm going to be training younger boxers and giving them the experience I've gained. Maybe I'll even become the coach.”

For now, his focus is on Dubois, who has claimed impressive wins over Jarrell Miller, Filip Hrgovic and Joshua.

Yet the former undisputed world cruiserweight champion warned: “I think that Daniel has got better and now he has a championship belt, but I haven't been staying in one place either. I've been growing too.”

