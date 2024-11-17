Riyadh Season Latino Night: 'Zurdo' Ramirez dominates Billam-Smith and eyes Opetaia next

Gilberto "Zurdo" Ramirez put on a masterclass to dominate Chris Billam-Smith in the headline bout at <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/combat-sports/2024/11/12/riyadh-season-latino-night-ring-walks-full-card-and-how-to-watch-zurdo-ramirez-v-chris-billam-smith/" target="_blank">Riyadh Season Latino night</a>, adding the Briton's WBO cruiserweight belt to his WBA strap. Billam-Smith made a fast start in Riyadh and was on top in the opening round, landing a succession of right hands and raising the prospect that his natural size advantage could prove a real problem for Ramirez. But the Mexican swiftly found his range and rhythm, catching Billam-Smith clean on a regular basis opening cuts on the Briton’s nose and eye by the end of the sixth round. The referee called the doctor to have a close inspection, but Billam-Smith was allowed to continue. While Billam-Smith showed tremendous heart, continuing to engage Ramirez at close range, the Mexican simply had the sharper tools and picked his opponent off at will in front of a capacity crowd in Riyadh that included members of English Premier League club Newcastle United. The final 30 seconds of Round 12 saw both fighters exchange punches in the centre of the ring, but there was little doubt who would prevail when the judges' scorecards were tallied. All three had the result for Ramirez, 116-112, 116-112 and 116-113. Promoter Oscar De La Hoya has talked about Ramirez becoming an undisputed champion, holding all four titles, and taking on reigning WBC-WBA-WBO world heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk if the Ukrainian returns to cruiserweight next year. Ramirez, a former super-middleweight world champion, now holds two belts at 200lbs and has set the stage for a potential bout against IBF champion Jai Opetaia. The Australian has fought his last three fights in Saudi Arabia, most recently stopping Briton’s Jack Massey last month, and Ramirez called for another title showdown. "Yeah, of course, I want to unify with all the champions and that's the main goal for me," Ramirez said. "And I think for all the champions, too." Such a blockbuster fight would pit Ramirez (47-1 with 30 KOs) against the undefeated Australian Opetaia (26-0, 20 KOs) in a clash of styles that would make for a must-see encounter. Victory over Billam-Smith offered Ramirez a measure of redemption on his return to the Middle East. The Mexican was comprehensively <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/other-sport/2022/11/05/dmitry-bivol-retains-wba-title-in-abu-dhabi-after-outclassing-gilberto-zurdo-ramirez/" target="_blank">outclassed by Dmitry Bivol in Abu Dhabi</a> on a chastening quest for light heavyweight glory two years ago. "I feel great, I'm proud of what I did. I prepare for tough guys, he's a tough fighter, he was a champion," Ramirez said of Billam-Smith. "It's an honour for me to fight him and get the belt." Saturday night marked the second loss of Billam-Smith's career, his last coming in 2019 to Richard Riakporhe – he now falls to 20-2 in his professional record. It was also the Brit's first time fighting outside of the UK. “A bit of irony – my initials are CBS and I say consistency builds success,” Billam-Smith said in the ring after the fight. “The consistency of Zurdo tonight was what one it for him. Full respect.” On the impact of the cuts he suffered, Billam-Smith added: “It’s part of the sport. At times it was going blurry and closing a bit, and in between rounds the cut-man was doing a great job. “There were a few rounds there where I couldn’t really see out of that eye. But no excuses, it was his work that got it done.” Earlier in the evening, Arnold Barboza boosted his hopes of a title shot by unanimously outpointing Californian rival Jose Ramirez in a 10-round super lightweight clash. Barboza was the busier fighter and, despite Ramirez (29-2, 18 KOs) stepping up the pressure in the latter rounds, took a close decision by scores of 97-93, 96-94 and 96-94. Barboza, 32, was much improved from his split decision win over Sean McComb in April, and afterwards called for a shot at WBO champion Teofimo Lopez. "I was close to hanging the gloves up a few years ago," said Barboza, who is the WBO No 1 challenger. "I got a fresh start, and this was the fight I have been wanting. I hope the WBO forgive me for not paying the sanctioning fee [to make the fight versus Ramirez a title eliminator] and keep me No 1."