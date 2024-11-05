The Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship: When, where and how to watch

The <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/combat-sports/2024/08/11/jiu-jitsu-legend-renzo-gracie-confident-immaf-will-get-nod-for-olympics/" target="_blank">Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship</a> is back for another instalment under the guidance of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation (UAEJJF). Now in its 16th year, the championship has developed into the world's biggest and richest jiu-jitsu event and draws elite men, women, youth and veteran practitioners from far and wide. The Abu Dhabi World Jiu-Jitsu Championship, popularly known as the World Pro, is the highlight of the UAEJJF’s annual calendar of events. The event had humble beginnings with just over 100 fighters but has grown enormously over the years. This year it has drawn over 9,000 entries from 137 countries. The winners in the elite class will receive the Abu Dhabi world championship belts. It was renamed the Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship in 2012. Then an Abu Dhabi Jiu-Jitsu Pro (AJP) world tour was introduced in 2022 for fighters from every region to qualify. At the conclusion of the championship there is a gala awards ceremony to present various prizes including crowning the best male and female jiu-jitsu fighters in the world. Mubadala Arena in Zayed Sports City. Nov 6-7: Abu Dhabi World Festival Jiu-Jitsu Championship for kids. Nov 7: Abu Dhabi World Para Jiu-Jitsu Championship. Nov 8-9: Abu Dhabi World Youth Championship. Nov 10-11: Abu Dhabi World Amateur Jiu-Jitsu Championship. Nov 12-13: Abu Dhabi World Masters Jiu-Jitsu Championship. Nov 14-16: Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship. Nov 17: UAEJJF Annual Awards Night. The action takes place between 10am and 6pm every day. Abdulmunam Al Hashemi, chairman of the UAEJJF, president of the Asian Jiu-Jitsu Union, and senior vice president of the International Jiu-Jitsu Federation, said: “We are delighted to welcome the athletes and fans to a championship event that has drawn a record 9,000 participants from 137 countries. “This championship unites the world’s best talent to showcase their skills and elevate their global rankings, further establishing Abu Dhabi as a global jiu-jitsu hub.” Saud Abdulaziz Al Hosani, undersecretary of the Department of Tourism and Culture, said: “Since the inception of the Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship, the martial art sport has flourished in the UAE and around the world. “Thanks to the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation’s efforts and our wise leadership's support, Abu Dhabi has become a global sports hub and the world’s jiu-jitsu capital.” Aref Al Awani, general secretary of the Abu Dhabi Sports Council, added: “We commend the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation for their dedication to performing at the highest level, showcasing the exceptional skills of our young athletes as they compete alongside international contenders.” Fahad Ali Al Shamsi, general secretary of UAEJJF, said: “The World Pro provides a platform for jiu-jitsu fighters at all levels. We have the elite who are full-time jiu-jitsu fighters, the veterans who are still very active and some even continue to compete as professionals. “Then we have the rising stars in the Abu Dhabi World Youths, a championship for people of determination as well as the amateurs and those who practice the martial art for recreation and travel all the way from different parts of the world. The World Pro covers all areas and that's why it's so unique as a world event.” Yes, there is a prize pot of three million dirhams. The men’s black belt Brazilians Meyran Alves (69kg), Uanderson Ferreira (85kg), Felipe Andrew Silva (94kg), Felipe Bezerra (120kg), and Emiratis Mohammed Al Suwaidi (62kg) and Zayed Al Katheeri (69kg) are among the top fighters. In the women’s division, Ariadne de Oliveira and Maria Nunes (both 55kg), Sabatha Santos (70kg) and Leticia dos Santos (95kg) all from Brazil are expected to do well. Admission is free at the venue. You can watch on Abu Dhabi Sports Channel, or on YouTube <a href="https://www.youtube.com/@UAEJJF/streams" target="_blank">here</a>.