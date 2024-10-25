UFC 308: Ilia Topuria predicts first-round knockout against Max Holloway

<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/combat-sports/2024/10/25/live-ufc-308-abu-dhabi/" target="_blank"><b>Latest updates from UFC 308</b></a> Ilia Topuria on Friday predicted he will deliver a first-round knockout<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/combat-sports/2024/10/24/max-holloway-cant-wait-to-get-final-answer-against-ilia-topuria-at-ufc-308/" target="_blank"> against Max Holloway in their headline bout</a> at <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/ufc/" target="_blank">UFC 308 </a>in Abu Dhabi on Saturday. Featherweight champion Topuria goes into the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/combat-sports/2024/10/25/ufc-308-time-fight-card-topuria-holloway/" target="_blank">top-of-the bill clash at Etihad Arena </a>with a perfect 15-win record. And the Georgian-Spanish fighter intends to make short work of American Holloway, a former UFC champion, who holds a 26-7 (win/loss) record. Speaking at the ceremonial weigh-in at the arena on Yas Island on Friday, Topuria said: “I’m taking him out in the first round.” Holloway responded: “We’ll find out Saturday night,” before revealing his mindset for the contest, saying. “Just keep grinding, man. Keep your head down and keep grinding. Anything is possible.” Ahead of his middleweight co-main event against Robert Whittaker, Khamzat Chimaev dismissed the idea of the bout going the distance, declaring: “I’m here to finish him”. Whittaker hit back, saying: “He might be the best in wrestling, but we’re not going to be wrestling. I’ll be fighting my fight and we’ll see if he’s as good as he says.” Things took an unexpected turn when Dorobshokh Nabotov, an undefeated Tajik fighter yet to appear in UFC, addressed CEO Dana White, asking for a chance to fight in the world’s leading combat sports promotion. Nabotov, sat among fans, stood up and declared: “I don’t have a question; I came here for a fight on short notice … I’ve never had a manager, I did it all by myself.” White, impressed by the fighter's determination, hinted the stunt might have done the trick and that a future opportunity could be in the offing. Meanwhile, White went on to highlight Abu Dhabi’s growing significance in the sport, calling it “a key location for the UFC”, stating “every event held in this city has been a huge success”.