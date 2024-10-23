UFC 308: Ilia Topuria eyes quick finish in featherweight title clash against 'great fighter' Max Holloway

Ilia Topuria sent out a chilling message to challenger Max Holloway ahead of their <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/2024/10/21/ilia-topuria-v-max-holloway-all-you-need-to-know-about-ufc-308-in-abu-dhabi/" target="_blank">UFC featherweight title clash</a>, insisting that while he respects his opponent – he will "find a way to finish him" at Etihad Arena on Saturday. Defending champion Topuria is undefeated in 15 fights – five KO/TKO, eight submissions and two unanimous decisions – and is full of confidence for the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/combat-sports/2024/08/06/ilia-topuria-and-max-holloway-to-headline-ufc-308-in-abu-dhabi/" target="_blank">headline fight</a> against the former champion <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/combat-sports/2024/09/17/max-holloway-says-topurias-win-over-volkanovski-wont-matter-when-they-meet-in-abu-dhabi/" target="_blank">at UFC 308</a>. “I will win this game on this Saturday, that’s for sure,” Topuria said at the pre-fight conference on Wednesday. “If he wants to stay with me in the middle, it's OK. If he decides to not do that, it's OK, too. I'm going to find a different way to finish him and take his head off.” Topuria believes Holloway is confined to striking and he doesn’t see him getting better in wrestling or on the ground, so does not possess the skills to challenge him. “I don't see him trying new things, only in striking, this is what I'm talking about. I try to evolve the game all the time. It's not only the strike. It's the rest and the ground game with everything,” Topuria said. “Everyone talks about Max Holloway's boxing and his boxing in the UFC. You know, he broke Justin Gaethje's jaw right away with that spin back kick, and (Anthony) Pettis with the same kick. “Do you think people are focused so much on his boxing that maybe they don't see anything else that he does?” “In reality, he's a good striker. It's not only boxing, because calling himself the best boxer in the UFC is kind of a shame, I think, because he's not the best boxer in the UFC. “Everyone is good when they can develop their style inside the octagon and someone is not putting the pressure on him. “So, on Saturday night he is going to feel something that he never felt with any other opponent that he had in the past. The pressure he is going to feel with me is going to be completely different.” Topuria feels he can finish the fight before the stipulated five rounds but is also prepared to fight the full distance. “Of course, I'm ready not for five rounds but ready for 10 or 15 rounds. Whatever he wants to do I can do it. But I don't think it will go the distance, I will finish him before that,” he said. UFC great Holloway has fought legendary fighters like<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/ufc/2023/01/24/coach-john-kavanagh-very-confident-conor-mcgregor-will-return-to-ufc-in-2023/" target="_blank"> Conor McGregor</a>, Alexander Volkanovski, Dustin Poirier, Jose Aldo, Frankie Edgar, and Charles Oliveira, but he said Topuria is an “animal” compared to them. “I mean, he's an animal, he's good, you know,” Holloway said. “A lot of people forget that when he came to UFC, he started knocking dudes out. His boxing is nice. As a fighter, you cannot be a hater and say he's not good. “He did what he had to do, when he had to do it, to get to the position he has. So, there's no disrespect to that.” Topuria also had some kind words for Holloway. He said he is always respectful towards every fighter. “I was only fighting for my dreams. It's the same thing that's happening this Saturday with Max,” Topuria added. “I have all the respect for him, he's a great fighter, he has achieved many great things in the sport. You can't take the credits from him. I have learnt many, many things from him. “He called me a fan, yeah, I followed his career. I've been a fan, how can you not be a fan of Max Holloway? “He's been a great example for me, but now it's my time to be that example for the new generation.” Topuria knocked out Volkanovski in his last fight in February, a fighter Holloway couldn’t defeat in three fights, going 0-3 across 15 rounds. When asked if he is potentially in line to be named fighter of the year for 2024, Topuria said: “I don't know who takes that decision, but if they think that I'm the best fighter, I will be very grateful for that. If not, Alex is a great fighter to be the best fighter. “I don't like to take credits from anyone in the UFC because we have a lot of great fighters."