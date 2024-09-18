Oleksandr Usyk detained and released after 'misunderstanding' at Polish airport

Heavyweight boxing world champion <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/oleksandr-usyk/" target="_blank">Oleksandr Usyk</a> has been released after getting detained by law-enforcement officers at Poland's Krakow airport, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said. It was not immediately clear why the 37-year-old Usyk was detained, although he later said on Instagram that the incident was a "misunderstanding". The WBC, WBO and WBA champion, who also won gold at the 2012 London Olympics, has been a national hero aiding <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/ukraine/" target="_blank">Kyiv's war efforts</a>. "I was outraged by this attitude towards our citizen and champion," Zelenskiy said on the Telegram messaging app. "I've instructed the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andrii Sybiha and the Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Ihor Klymenko to immediately find out all the details of the incident at the Krakow airport. "As soon as I was informed that everything is fine, our champion was released and no one is detaining him anymore." Writing on X, Sybiha said: "We immediately responded to the detention of Oleksandr Usyk in Krakow and facilitated his release. I was informed of the details by our Consul General. We consider such actions to be disproportionate and unacceptable towards our champion and will send a note to the Polish side." Usyk soon took to social media to update his followers, writing in an Instagram post: "Friends, everything is fine. There was a misunderstanding that was quickly resolved. Thank you to everyone who was concerned. Respect to the Polish law enforcement officers who perform their duties regardless of height, weight, arm span, and titles." Polish TVP Info, a television news channel run by state broadcaster TVP, published a social media video on its website showing Polish law-enforcement officers walking the handcuffed Usyk through what appeared to be an airport. Usyk's wife, Yekaterina Usyk, who posted a blurred photo of her husband surrounded by uniformed officers, said in an Instagram post that she was thankful her husband was free after a misunderstanding. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/combat-sports/2024/05/18/oleksandr-usyk-beats-tyson-fury-to-be-undisputed-world-heavyweight-champion-in-riyadh/" target="_blank">Usyk beat Tyson Fury on a split decision</a> in May to become the first undisputed heavyweight world champion of the four-belt era following a thrilling contest at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh. The Ukrainian was the first undisputed champion since the end of Lennox Lewis' reign in April 2000. He later vacated his IBF title having been unable to fulfill his mandatory duties of fighting interim belt holder Daniel Dubois due to his <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/combat-sports/2024/05/29/oleksandr-usyk-and-tyson-fury-rematch-will-take-place-in-saudi-arabia-on-december-21/" target="_blank">contractually obligated rematch with Fury</a> in December, which will also take place in Riyadh. Dubois will make his first title defence against former two-time unified champion Anthony Joshua at Wembley Stadium in London on Saturday in <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/combat-sports/2024/09/16/riyadh-season-wembley-edition-full-boxing-card-time-and-how-to-watch-joshua-v-dubois/" target="_blank">a blockbuster event led by Riyadh Season</a>. Usyk is expected to be in attendance for the fight.