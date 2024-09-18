Oleksandr Usyk became the undisputed heavyweight world champion by beating Tyson Fury in Riyadh. Getty Images
Oleksandr Usyk became the undisputed heavyweight world champion by beating Tyson Fury in Riyadh. Getty Images

Sport

Combat Sports

Oleksandr Usyk detained and released after 'misunderstanding' at Polish airport

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy 'outraged' after heavyweight boxing champion held at Krakow airport

The National

September 18, 2024

Abtal

Keep up with all the Middle East and North Africa athletes at the 2024 Paris Olympics

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      Abtal