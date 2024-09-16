Riyadh Season Wembley Edition: Full boxing card, time and how to watch Joshua v Dubois

Saudi Arabia has firmly taken the lead when it comes to big-time boxing and the latest spectacular <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/combat-sports/2024/09/10/riyadh-season-goes-on-tour-as-saudi-arabia-shapes-future-of-boxing/" target="_blank">Riyadh Season card</a> comes from London on Saturday, September 21. The kingdom has been hosting big fights for several years now but has started to take the Riyadh Season brand on tour, with this UK show following last month's outing in Los Angeles. This weekend promises to be the most spectacular yet, with the event set to smash records at Wembley Stadium. Last month special dispensation was granted to increase capacity to 96,000 – a figure that will set a new national record for attendance at a boxing event in the UK. With an all-British heavyweight blockbuster as main event and solid matchmaking all the way down the card, 'Riyadh Season: Wembley Edition' will be one of the best boxing events of the year. Topping the bill is the all-British heavyweight showdown between <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/combat-sports/2024/06/26/joshua-to-fight-dubois-for-ibf-heavyweight-crown-in-riyadh-season-wembley-edition/" target="_blank">Anthony Joshua and Daniel Dubois</a> – a fight that is especially exciting given that both men are in great form. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/anthony-joshua/" target="_blank">Joshua</a>, 34, is a former two-time world title holder and will start as the favourite. He is on a four-fight winning streak since successive losses to <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/oleksandr-usyk/" target="_blank">Oleksandr Usyk</a> and has looked impressive since linking up with new trainer Ben Davison. He outclassed Otto Wallin last year before <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/combat-sports/2024/03/09/anthony-joshua-full-of-praise-for-inspiration-francis-ngannou-after-brutal-knockout-win/" target="_blank">annihilating Frances Ngannou</a> in March. Dubois, meanwhile, was also beaten by Usyk, but has bounced back in style with stoppage victories over Jarrell Miller and the previously unbeaten Filip Hrgovic. The two men will fight for the IBF's version of the heavyweight title, currently held by Dubois. Usyk claimed all four major belts (WBC, WBA, WBO, IBF) when <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/combat-sports/2024/05/15/fury-usyk-riyadh-saudi-arabia/" target="_blank">beating Tyson Fury in May</a>. However, the IBF stripped Usyk when he signed up for a Fury rematch rather than fight the winner of Dubois/Hrgovic. Dubois holds the belt but didn't win it in the ring. Victory here would validate his status. Joshua, meanwhile, is a former two-time unified champion having previously held the WBA, WBO and IBF belts before losing them to Andy Ruiz and reclaiming them in a rematch. Victory would make him a three-time belt holder alongside Muhammad Ali, Michael Moorer, Lennox Lewis, Evander Holyfield and Vitali Klitschko. Holyfield is the division's only four-time belt holder while Ali stands alone as the sport's only three-time lineal heavyweight champion. The full card consists of six fights, topped by the Joshua/Dubois bout. The undercard is as follows: Hamzah Sheeraz v Tyler Denny (European middleweight title) Anthony Cacace v Josh Warrington (IBF super-featherweight title) Joshua Buatsi v Willy Hutchinson (WBO interim light-heavyweight title) Ishmael Davis v Josh Kelly (light-middleweight) Mark Chamberlain v Josh Padley (lightweight) As is tradition, the fighters will take part in public workouts on Wednesday, a final press conference on Thursday and then weigh in on Friday, the day before the event. The broadcast will begin at 4pm on Saturday in the UK (7pm UAE). Joshua and Dubois are expected to walk to the ring at around 10pm UK time (1am UAE). The fight will start shortly afterwards. The event is being shown in the UK on Sky Sports Box Office and TNT Sports Box Office, and worldwide – including the UAE – by streaming service DAZN.