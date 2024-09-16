Omar El Dafrawy is on a run of five straight victories ahead of his PFL Mena semi-final against Jarrah Al Silawi. Photo: PFL
Sport

Combat Sports

Omar El Dafrawy takes aim at PFL Mena title after reviving career in Bali

Egyptian welterweight takes on Jarrah Al Silawi in the semi-final play-offs in Riyadh

Amith Passela
September 16, 2024

