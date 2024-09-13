Abdullah Al Qahtani wants to be 'best fighter' to emerge from Saudi Arabia

Abdullah Al Qahtani aims to add to his four-fight win streak and take a step closer to being crowned PFL Mena flyweight champion when the promotion returns to Saudi Arabia this month. Al Qahtani faces Jordan's Abdalrahman Alhyasat for a place in the PFL Mena 3 final when the promotion holds its next event at Boulevard City, Riyadh, on September 20. The winner of the final will be crowned the first PFL Mena champion in their respective weight division and win $100,000. It also carries promotion to the PFL Global League in which the winner of each weight division pockets $1 million. Al Qahtani, 27, is undefeated in the Professional Fighters' League since making his debut in 2023 and aims to continue that streak against Alhyasat. “Obviously my goal is to win the Mena title but of course I have to win against Abdulrahman first, which I’m quite determined to do,” the Riyadh resident told <i>The National</i> in a zoom interview. “To achieve my objective, this fight is critical for me to be in the final. For me, I don’t go by the name of my opponent. Every opponent is the same for me and every contest is like any other.” Al Qahtani’s last fight was against another Jordanian, Yazeed Hasanain, at PFL Mena 1 in May. The Saudi <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/combat-sports/2024/05/17/abdullah-al-qahtani-eyes-gold-after-perfect-saudi-charge-at-inaugural-pfl-mena-event/" target="_blank">recorded a TKO victory in Round 2</a> to take his career record to nine wins in 10 fights. “I had a two-week break after that fight and did a camp for some light work before my real work started two months ago in Thailand. I’m back in Riyadh and ready to go,” he added. PFL Mena aims to offer a platform for the region's best fighters to showcase their talents, with the hope of progressing to fight on the promotion's international cards. “The intensity of the fights at the professional levels are very similar," Al Qahtani said. "PFL is a good promotion and they are innovative in what they do. At first, I didn’t think the Mena was to be big as it is. I love this format, and it provides the fighters from the region an excellent platform and move up the ladder and earnings. “I think I have a good chance to be in the global event because in the Arab world a lot of fighters didn't take the good opportunities to be in a good event like me. I have a good chance to be in both PFL Mena, then PFL Global.” Al Qahtani acknowledged fighting in Riyadh in front of friends and family will also give him extra motivation. “I’m a professional fighter and I’m just focussed on what I do, even when there are no fans by my side when competing outside Saudi Arabia. I do this a lot of times,” he said. “However, to have fans, friends and family by my side during a fight is always nice. I know they are with me with their hearts and with everything.” Al Qahtani said his mother and uncle's love for martial arts were an influence on him in his youth and he was guided to focus on wrestling and Muaythai by his coach to help him learn the fundamentals of MMA. “I think I have achieved a lot since I turned into an MMA professional but that’s not going to stop me from wanting me to be the best fighter in the world ever from the kingdom.”