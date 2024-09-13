Abdullah Al Qahtani, 27, is undefeated in the Professional Fighters' League since making his debut in 2023. Cooper Neill / PFL & Bellator
Abdullah Al Qahtani, 27, is undefeated in the Professional Fighters' League since making his debut in 2023. Cooper Neill / PFL & Bellator

Sport

Combat Sports

Abdullah Al Qahtani wants to be 'best fighter' to emerge from Saudi Arabia

He takes on Jordan's Abdalrahman Alhyasat in the play-offs with a place in PFL Mena featherweight final at stake

Amith Passela
Amith Passela

September 13, 2024

Abtal

Keep up with all the Middle East and North Africa athletes at the 2024 Paris Olympics

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      Abtal