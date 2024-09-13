'Canelo' Alvarez 'still the best' and promises to knockout Berlanga

Mexican superstar <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/combat-sports/2024/05/01/canelo-alvarez-fights-to-stay-on-top-as-new-stars-rise-and-saudi-arabia-enters-us-market/" target="_blank">Saul "Canelo" Alvarez</a> says he is looking to knockout Edgar Berlanga when he puts his three super middleweight titles on the line in Las Vegas on Saturday. Alvarez takes on the knockout artist Berlanga having not scored a KO of his own since stopping long-time light heavyweight champion Sergey Kovalev in November 2019. He puts his WBA, WBC and WBO belts on the line against the dangerous Puerto Rico-born American having been stripped of his IBF title for refusing to face that organisation's mandatory challenger William Scull. "It's easy to say you'll knock me out, but it's much more difficult to do it," said Alvarez. "Saturday night is going to be very difficult for him, for sure. I've prepared for the knockout. I love the feeling of a knockout. I'm going to do my best to get it done." Alvarez, 34, brings a record of 61-2-2 with 39 knockouts into what promises to be an explosive confrontation at T-Mobile Arena, where he continues his tradition of fighting on the Mexican Independence Day weekend. "It's going to be a firefight," promised Berlanga. "I'm going to make everyone a believer." Berlanga burst onto the professional scene, winning his first 16 fights by knockout. Five unanimous decision victories followed before he delivered a brutal sixth-round technical knockout of Padraig McCrory in February to take his record to 22-0 with 17 knockouts. The 27 year old says he can do it again against the vastly experienced champion. "I'm a knockout artist," he said. "Every fighter wants the knockout. We know that he's a legend and we can't just go swing for the fences. "We have to do it the right way. Sixth-round knockout, that's what we're going for. But we're ready for all 12 rounds if we have to." Alvarez has delivered some highlight reel knockouts in a career that has seen him win titles in four divisions. But his last win inside the distance was an 11th-round technical knockout of Caleb Plant in 2021. Since <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/other-sport/2022/05/08/dmitry-bivol-stuns-saul-canelo-alvarez-to-retain-wba-light-heavyweight-title/" target="_blank">losing to Dmitry Bivol</a> in May 2022 in an ill-fated step up to light heavyweight Alvarez <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/combat-sports/2023/10/01/nobody-can-beat-this-canelo-alvarez-dominates-charlo-to-win-by-unanimous-decision/" target="_blank">has notched four unanimous decision victories</a>, the most recent over compatriot Jaime Munguia in May – his fourth defence of the undisputed world title. Alvarez was dominant if not dazzling against Munguia, weathering an early storm before taking control in the middle rounds and dropping him once on the way to handing him his first defeat. With the build up to every fight now featuring questions about his future, Alvarez said he doesn't feel himself slowing down. "I just want to show everyone that I'm still the best," he said. "I still love this sport. When I stop loving it, you'll know." On the undercard, World Boxing Association middleweight champion Erislandy Lara will defend his title against fellow American Danny Garcia – a former welterweight and light welterweight world champion – in an intriguing matchup that many would have liked to see sooner. Cuban-born southpaw Lara, 41, returned from a near two-year hiatus in March to knock out Australian Michael Zerafa in spectacular style and retain his belt, improving to 30-3-3 with 18 wins inside the distance. Garcia, 36, will be fighting for the first time since a majority decision victory over Jose Benavidez in a super welterweight bout in July of 2022. That victory took Garcia's record to 37-3 with 21 knockouts.