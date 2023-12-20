Day of Reckoning: Who is fighting, weigh-in, undercard, ring walks and how to watch

Big-time boxing returns to Saudi Arabia on Saturday, December 23, with one of the year's most eagerly anticipated cards.

Anthony Joshua, Deontay Wilder and Joseph Parker are just some of the famous names appearing on a show that is part of Riyadh Season – the kingdom's programme of culture and entertainment.

If the recent Tyson Fury v Francis Ngannou event is anything to go by then expect a lavish production and an early Christmas gift for fight fans.

What is it?

Saudi Arabia is becoming a real hotbed for high-level boxing, especially the heavyweight division. This card boasts eight fights in total, six of them at heavyweight, one at cruiserweight and one at light heavyweight. All the action will take place at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh.

Who is headlining?

The card has co-main events in Anthony Joshua v Otto Wallin, and Deontay Wilder v Joseph Parker, but Joshua-Wallin is expected to close the show. Joshua is on the comeback trail after successive defeats to Oleksandr Usyk and needs a win here to move on to bigger challenges. That could mean a showdown with Wilder if the American can get past New Zealand's Parker.

What about the undercard?

The whole card is stacked from top to bottom, including many top heavyweights, as well as leading light-heavyweight Dmitry Bivol and the world's No 1 cruiserweight in Jai Opetaia. The full card is as follows:

Anthony Joshua v Otto Wallin, heavyweight

Deontay Wilder v Joseph Parker, heavyweight

Dmitry Bivol v Lyndon Arthur, light-heavyweight

Daniel Dubois v Jarrell Miller, heavyweight

Jai Opetaia v Ellis Zorro, cruiserweight

Arslanbek Makhmudov v Agit Kabayel, heavyweight

Frank Sanchez v Junior Fa, heavyweight

Filip Hrgovic v Mark De Mori, heavyweight

“I’m going to shut him up!” 🥊💥



Daniel Dubois discusses Jarrell Miller’s trash talk 👀 #DayofReckoning | Saturday | Riyadh, Saudi Arabia | @Turki_alalshikh pic.twitter.com/uIMopdfxyD — Queensberry Promotions (@Queensberry) December 18, 2023

When is the weigh-in?

The weigh-in will take place at 7pm local time (8pm UAE, 4pm UK) on Friday, December 22.

What time does it start?

The action starts on fight night at 7pm local time (8pm UAE, 4pm UK) on Saturday, December 23.

What time are the ring walks for the main events?

The ring walks for the Wilder-Parker fight are expected to be around midnight local time (1am UAE, 9pm UK), with the Joshua-Wallin bout to follow. As ever, main event scheduling is subject to change.

How can you watch?

The event is being shown by streaming service DAZN.