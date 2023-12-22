'Day of Reckoning' predictions: Anthony Joshua and Deontay Wilder to win in Riyadh

Former world heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua admits his career is on the line when he faces Otto Wallin in Saudi Arabia on Saturday.

Two-time world champion Joshua, who lost his WBA, IBF, WBO and IBO belts to Oleksandr Usyk in 2021 and also came up short in a rematch, is fighting on the same card as ex-WBC title holder Deontay Wilder.

The pair could fight next if both are victorious in Riyadh, with Wilder facing New Zealand's former WBO title holder Joseph Parker.

READ MORE Anthony Joshua returns to Saudi Arabia after mixed previous attempts at redemption

Asked if he might take his eye off the ball given a Wilder fight is in the works, Joshua said he was not thinking beyond Saturday's bout.

"My heart, my soul, every cell in my body is fully focused towards Otto Wallin and doing what I know I can do," the 34-year-old said.

"I know where I'm going in my life. But I've also got to say, this is the checkpoint and if I don't get past this, there is no future.

"So I'm fully locked into Otto Wallin and doing the job."

The Joshua-Wallin fight headlines a stacked eight-fight card in Riyadh. To see our predictions for each of the bouts you can swipe or scroll through the gallery at the top of the page.