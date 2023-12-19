Anthony Joshua's five best fights - in pictures

Anthony Joshua is back in action this weekend as the British fighter takes on Otto Wallin at Riyadh's Kingdom Arena on Saturday.

The two-time world champion is boxing on the same blockbuster card as heavyweight rival Deontay Wilder – who takes on Joseph Parker – in an event dubbed the “Day of Reckoning”.

Should the pair both come out of their respective fights victorious, then it is hoped that the two of the biggest beasts in boxing will finally go head-to-head in the ring.

Joshua has won 26 of his 29 fights – 23 via knockout – losing once to Andy Ruiz Jr and twice to current WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO champion Oleksandr Usyk.

The 34-year-old's last two bouts saw him secure a unanimous decision against Jermaine Franklin at London's O2 Arena in April followed by a seventh-round knockout of Robert Helenius at the same venue in August.

Next up is Swedish fighter Wallin who has a 26-1 record. “I know where I want to go, what I want to do,” said Joshua last month. “I am sticking to that plan. I am a man of my word, I stand firm on what I believe and I believe I am going to be three-time heavyweight champion of the world.

“My first stop to that, getting in the rankings, is putting on a demolition job against Otto Wallin.”

To see which fights make up the five best of Joshua's career, scroll through the picture gallery at the top of the page.