Deontay Wilder's five best fights - in pictures

Big-hitting American Deontay Wilder will be fighting in Saudi Arabia for the first time this weekend when he takes on Joseph Parker at Riyadh's Kingdom Arena.

Saturday's bout is only the second time former WBC champion Wilder has fought outside of the US – he defeated Audley Harrison in England in 2013 – and has a pro-career record of 42 knockouts in 43 wins with two losses and one draw.

The three fights he failed to win all came against British world champion Tyson Fury in the pair's unforgettable trilogy that took place between 2018 and 2021.

Wilder, 39, last fought in October 2022 when he knocked out Finnish fighter Robert Helenius in the first round of their WBC world heavyweight title eliminator at the Barclays Centre in New York.

Next up for Wilder is former WBO title holder Parker, who has a won 33 of his 36 fights, with a lot riding on the result.

Also fighting on the same card is former two-time world champion Anthony Joshua, with the Briton tackling dangerous southpaw Otto Wallin.

And should Wilder and Joshua emerge victorious, then the two will likely go head-to-head in a blockbuster clash the world has long been waiting for.

“I've learnt over the years especially dealing in boxing that nothing is for sure, until it's for sure. And I know that's a little bit confusing, but what's understood doesn't have to be explained,” Wilder told BBC Sport in the build-up to Saturday's bout.

“We'll see what happens. The future is bright and we are farther [in talks] than we've ever been in history. I can say that with certainty.”

To see which fights make up the five best of Wilder's career, scroll through the picture gallery at the top of the page.