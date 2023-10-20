UFC 294: Makhachev v Volkanovski official as both fighters make weight

The headline lightweight title bout between Islam Makhachev and Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 294 is official after both athletes made weight in Abu Dhabi on Friday morning.

Volkanovski, the current featherweight belt-holder aiming for double-champion status, was first on the scales at the athlete hotel, coming in at 154.5lbs – half a pound under the lightweight limit.

Champion Makhachev was next out, weighing right on the 155lb mark. The highly anticipated clash, a rematch of the gripping February encounter in Australia, tops the bill at UFC 294 at Etihad Arena on Saturday night.

Volkanovski, who lost to Makhachev at UFC 284 in Perth, took the fight on 11 days’ notice after Makhachev's initial opponent, Charles Oliveira, was forced to withdraw through injury.

Saturday’s co-main bout, a middleweight contest between former welterweights Khamzat Chimaev and Kamaru Usman, was also made official right at the beginning of the allotted two hours to make weight.

Usman, who accepted the fight only last week following Paulo Costa’s removal because of injury, came in at 184.5lbs, while Chimaev stepped up at 185.5lbs. Usman is the former long-reigning welterweight champion.

Meanwhile, UAE history-maker Mohammed Yahya is all set for his debut in the promotion after weighing in at 156lbs.lbs. The Dubai-based lightweight, who will make history as the first Emirati to compete in the UFC, takes on Trevor Peek, who weighed 155.5lbs on Friday.