New Abu Dhabi Extreme Championship set to launch in October

The Abu Dhabi Extreme Championship (ADXC), a new event in the world of combat sports, will be launched officially during Abu Dhabi Showdown Week this October in the UAE capital, organisers have confirmed.

The new cage-based championship aims to channel the highest standards of jiu-jitsu and grappling by combining them to create an engaging and exciting experience for practitioners, followers, and martial arts enthusiasts.

The official announcement was made during a news conference held at the Anantara Eastern Mangroves Abu Dhabi Hotel on Wednesday.

“We are proud to introduce the unique Abu Dhabi Extreme Championship (ADXC), which represents Abu Dhabi’s contribution to the world of martial arts,” said Abdel Moneim Al Hashemi, chairman of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation.

“It will once again attract enthusiasts from around the world to Abu Dhabi, the global capital of martial arts. This event reflects the UAE’s commitment to supporting sports and their top athletes globally. The championship aims to make an unprecedented impact on the sector, expanding horizons and solidifying Abu Dhabi's leading position in combat sports."

Making the announcement alongside martial arts legends Leo Vieira, Braulio Estima, Mackenzie Dern, Andre Galvao, Julio Cesar, and Angelica Galvao, Al Hashemi thanked President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed for his support of sports and athletes, as well as Sheikh Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, for his continuous support of jiu-jitsu in the UAE and beyond.

Saood Al Hosani, Under-Secretary of the Department of Culture and Tourism (DCT) – Abu Dhabi, added, “Through our exciting partnership with ADXC, we are ushering in a new era for martial arts in the emirate. Abu Dhabi has always had a deep bond with martial arts and combat sports, and we have been the home base for MMA athletes for many years now. It is DCT Abu Dhabi’s mission to keep that momentum going, engaging and inspiring our youth, and growing the sport to make the emirate not just the destination for martial arts in the region, but a global hotspot for professional combat sports.”

The event will feature 13 rounds and bring together elite jiu-jitsu and grappling stars from around the world. The selection process will consider each athlete's rankings in the Abu Dhabi Grand Slam World Tour, their performances in the Abu Dhabi Professional Jiu-Jitsu League, and the prestigious Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship.

The ADXC adopts an innovative mechanism for selecting outstanding players, including invitation cards based on specific criteria governed by the tournament’s organising committee regulations. It will also witness the staging of 12-16 “Super Fights” each consisting of three rounds of three minutes. The championship has developed a set of innovative rules that focus on excellence in combat strategies, moving away from traditional standards. These rules aim to create an environment that motivates athletes to continue developing their skills and abilities.

The ADXC will feature both Gi and non-Gi fights.