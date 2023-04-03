UFC parent company Endeavor closing in on deal to buy Vince McMahon's WWE

UFC parent company Endeavor Group Holdings Inc is closing in on a deal to buy World Wrestling Entertainment Inc, according sources close to the negotiations.

Endeavor and WWE have not as yet commented on the talks, which are said to be at an advanced stage.

According to the sources, an agreement could be announced as early as this week. The deal would see a merger between the two organisations, with Endeavor shareholders owning 51 per cent of the company and WWE shareholders getting 49 per cent.

WWE shares, which have risen more than 30 per cent this year, closed at $91.26 on Friday, giving the company a market capitalisation of $6.8 billion. Endeavor has a market value of $11.3 billion.

The UFC, which is headed by president Dana White, is due to return to Abu Dhabi for UFC 294 in October. It was last staged in the UAE capital in October last year, when Islam Makhachev defeated Charles Oliveira to become world lightweight champion at UFC 280.

Endeavor is led by Hollywood power broker Ari Emanuel, who earlier this month declined to answer questions about a possible deal.

Emanuel has worked to turn Endeavor into a sports and entertainment powerhouse, making more than 20 acquisitions. His investments – in bull-riding events, fashion shows and the Miami Open and Madrid Open tennis competitions – sought to diversify the company, which grew from a legacy based in representing film and television stars.

Endeavor took a majority holding in the Ultimate Fighting Championship, the world’s largest Mixed Martial Arts organisation, in 2016, in a $4.2 billion deal, and acquired the remaining stake in the company along with its IPO five years later.

Expand Autoplay Islam Makhachev celebrates with the belt after winning his fight against Charles Oliveira at UFC 280 in Abu Dhabi on Saturday, October 22, 2022. Reuters

In regulatory filings, Endeavor argues that it benefits from the rising value of owning a scarce – but popular – asset like sports.

In January, WWE said it would explore strategic options that could include a sale, shortly after Vince McMahon's return to the company. WWE hired the Raine Group and law firm Kirkland and Ellis as its advisers for the review.

McMahon had retired in July last year as the company's chief executive and chair following an investigation into his alleged misconduct. His daughter, Stephanie McMahon, resigned as the company's co-chief executive and chair less than a week after her father returned to the board.

On his return, McMahon, who holds a majority of the company's stock, launched a strategic review, seeking to negotiate a sale before WWE's media rights, including for programmes such as "SmackDown," came up for renegotiation, according to published reports.