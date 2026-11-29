A day after their 15-a-side colleagues scored what some are hailing as the try of the decade, Fiji showed just how the abridged format should be played, too, as they won the Dubai Sevens.

More than two minutes after the buzzer in the last game of the weekend, Akuila Dranivotua dived into the corner to seal a 21-14 win over Argentina.

Argentina were within five yards of settling the game in their favour moments earlier. But play broke down and Fiji launched an attack that culminated in Dranivotua winning the final of the HSBC SVNS tournament for them.

Although the Fijians are synonymous with sevens, there was a time when Dubai was an elusive title for them.

After the start of the world series in 1999, it took them 14 years to win in the UAE. But this title was now their fourth in total, and their second in three seasons under coach Osea Kolinisau.

Two tries from Joseva Talacolo were cancelled by Santino Zangara and Santiago Vera Feld as the time elapsed with the scores level, only for the final play from Dranivotua to settle it.

Victory by Fiji’s sevens stars helped erase the disappointment caused by their XVs colleagues' loss to Italy in the final round of the Nations Championship at Twickenham on Saturday.

Even in that defeat, the Fijians had shown the panache they are renowned for, notably with a free-flowing try by Kitione Salawa Jr (below).

Earlier on Sunday in Dubai, the Fijians had survived a classic encounter with their old rivals, South Africa, to make the final.

In their early-afternoon semi-final, Fiji won 19-17 against the Blitzboks, but only after Selvyn Davids had seen a conversion to level the scores slip agonisingly past the post.

In the final play of regulation time, Ricardo Duarttee had jinked through the Fijian defence to score.

As Fijian defenders chased him down, Duarttee could only break for the corner, rather than closer to the posts. The ensuing kick would have forced sudden-death overtime, but it went just wide of the right-hand post.

“[Duarttee] had a whole pack of Fijians chasing him, so it was very tough,” Siviwe Soyizwapi, South Africa’s captain, said.

“Something else I'm proud of, is how many of our boys worked hard to try to support him, but the Fijians cut him off. It's better to have that try to attempt a kick than not score at all.

“A team like Fiji will crucify you. They're very deadly. They want the ball in hand. And if we can't keep our ball or keep them out with maybe missed tackles, then they'll punish you.”

The Blitzboks, who are the most successful team in the history of the Emirates International Trophy, having won it 11 times in Dubai, rallied to finish third.

“I'm really proud of the boys, the way we came back today,” said Soyizwapi, who was sent off in the third-place game over France but whose side held on to win.

“[On Day 1] we showed glimpses of what we could do, but we ended off the day on a sour note with a loss against USA.

“We came back today and fought hard for each other and we just want to keep chasing that perfect performance.”

In the women’s world series, New Zealand retained their status as the queens of the desert as they dominated the competition.

They won one of the most lopsided series finals in memory as they beat Japan 27-0 in the penultimate match of the weekend. Kelset Teneti was named player of the match after scoring two tries.