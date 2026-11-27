“The beauty of SailGP is there's actually no kind of limit of how far we can push this thing or how far we can go. There are no boundaries.”

So says Joel Marginsion, the director of technologies at SailGP, one of the fastest-growing sports in the world, one where the racetracks are the ocean and the competition is driven by Mother Nature at speeds in excess of 100kph.

And as he walks through SailGP’s £10 million, 68,000 square foot global technology centre in Southampton, it is difficult not to share his enthusiasm.

In eight years, SailGP has gone from an ambitious start-up backed by Larry Ellison, the co-founder of Oracle, to an established event on the global sporting calendar featuring 13 nations and aims to reach 20.

Across five open-plan departments, divided only by low partitions, some of the very best minds in marine engineering, hydraulics, electronics, computing, rigging, wing sail and rope making are hard at work manufacturing and assembling the creme de la creme of multi-hull ocean racing.

Virtually all the 5,000-plus parts and components - which range in size from a few millimetres to 90 feet - required to put together one of these resplendent 50-foot-long catamarans are designed and made in-house.

Carbon fibre, with a 34 per cent resin-to-fibre mix ratio for the perfect balance between weight and strength, is manufactured in the so-called "clean room", complete with two freezers, which feed the production line.

In one corner is the black New Zealand boat, which is being repaired after a crash; further back, the mighty 27.5-metre rigid wing sails, which are, to all intents and purposes, aeroplane wings stood on their end, are taking shape.

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In another area, the intricate daggerboards, T-foils and rudders that make the boat "fly" are being carefully assembled using cutting-edge technology and the latest composite materials to combat the ever-present threat of corrosion.

These "appendages," says Marginson, are probably the most complex to build, the most expensive, and carry the highest likelihood of going wrong.

A set of two daggerboards and two rudders costs about $750,000.

It takes 57,000 man-hours to build an F50, with 40 people working over nine months. Three are being built this year at a cost of $6 million each.

Sustainability lies at the heart of everything SailGP does. For example, the boats can be dismantled and shipped to a venue in three 40-foot containers and then reassembled in six hours. Ultimately, the goal is to be completely self-sustained.

Marginson has been at the helm from the start and has overseen SailGP’s move from New Zealand to Southampton, which took place two years ago. The thinking behind it was to integrate various arms of the business, cut costs and provide more seamless, all-encompassing backup. It has also enabled SailGP to tap into existing marine industry expertise around the port city.

On a mezzanine floor lies the control room — the nerve centre of SailGP’s operation — offering real-time remote support via cameras and providing direct contact with the fleet, sailors and support staff on the ground, wherever in the world the boats are racing.

SailGP has been described as Formula One on water. That is accurate, to a degree; indeed, the expertise between the two sports is transferable, as are those from aerospace.

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As Marginson puts it, the F50 will constantly evolve and innovate, as an F1 car does.

“An F1 car from 30 years ago is very different to a car today. But it is still an F1 car. Same with us since Season 1.”

The crucial difference is that SailGP’s boats are identical in every way, with precision-made parts even interchangeable between boats.

This is “where we’re onto something. It's the athletes and their skill set which define us, not unlimited spending as we see in, say, the America’s Cup.” Marginson says.

SailGP has employed several former F1 personnel and is interviewing a hydraulics expert currently working for Williams.

Two-thirds of the 130-strong workforce have been local hires, and the rest have either come through the America's Cup or SailGP in its earlier guise. Other specialists have been relocated on visas. More than 10 per cent are women, with a real emphasis going forward on increasing that figure.

In the NDT (Non-Destructive Testing) department, ultrasound scanning equipment can see if there are voids or defects in the laminates, which can be fixed before a possible structural failure.

Wings are tested to the limit in-house until they fail so SailGP can ascertain the shelf life of a particular component, which can then be replaced before it fails. This is all designed to mitigate mishaps on the water.

To stay ahead of the game, innovation is a huge part of the business. Upgrades and improvements are introduced annually via a DABA, a design-and-build authority. Good ideas and input can come from anyone in the business.

“There's a scoring matrix and there will be a percentage for safety, innovation, performance, and reliability,” Marginson explains.

“We'll move that scale matrix around to where we are as a business in that calendar year. So, if we've had a big crash and we want to put more focus on safety, we'll up the percentage of that."

These ideas are reviewed monthly.

“At the moment we've got 50 good ideas in our think tank, and we're focusing on probably 10,” he explains.

So, what's the next new frontier? The focus in 2026 has been and continues to be on safety, reliability and longevity.

“If a commercial partner is investing large sums of money into SailGP, they want to know that it's secure. They don't want to be missing races, missing broadcasts and exposure.”

Performance enhancements are not being ignored. Marginson says that two secret projects are being worked on; one is in the wing and the other in the rudders.

The focus is on light-air performance, so that when the wind is low, the sport can still race and provide a spectacle.

“We're bound by the weather. That's the difficult thing. We have to plan our calendar year in advance, our venues, our broadcast windows. We can't change it. So, if we turn up and if there's no wind, it’s a big waste of resources, money, time.”

Safety has become a priority, not least after the accident between the New Zealand and French boats earlier this year in Auckland. The NZ boat lost control in a sudden gust and slid sideways into the French boat. A New Zealand grinder suffered compound fractures in both legs.

“Safety aspects are very complex,” Marginson adds. “You're trying to dissipate all that energy. You imagine two and a half tonnes going 100 kilometres an hour. You can't just stop it. Weight is not our friend, so the heavier the boat is, the less it foils or gets out of the water, and the performance hurts.”

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As a consequence, the design and engineering team is looking at structures that work within the automotive industry. Three safety changes are being contemplated: a crash bar that can absorb more energy, a roll cage to protect the athletes, and a new material called Xylon to try to stop the piercing of the foils through into the cockpits.

In terms of collisions, SailGP has software that's been built into its systems to avoid collisions. The software is contained within the helmet and emits a beep in the ear that becomes more intense as the boats get closer together.

The accident has also led to SailGP reappraising its position on spare boats.

“A spare boat is not as easy as people think,” Marginson continues. “You see the media and they say, 'Why isn't there spares?'

“It’s a huge cost to have a spare boat go around the world; you need extra resources and personnel to unload that boat, put it together, do the electronics, hydraulics, the commissioning, the calibration; all in the off chance that there's a smash, then it's ready to go.

“The cost is millions of dollars per year.

“The league is also looking to expand and there is demand for boats being built.

“So, there’s a balance to be struck as now we're actually strategically looking at placement of spare parts geographically around the world.”

What does the future look like, then?

“I can see speeds of 110 kph, and much greater use of AI, machines and 3D computers in the manufacture of components. We’ve barely yet begun.”