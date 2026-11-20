What do the likes of Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Anne Hathaway, Deontay Wilder, Sebastian Vettel and Kylian Mbappe have in common? They are all investors in SailGP, one of the fastest growing and adrenaline fuelled sports in the world.

In the seven years since its inception, the league has attracted a notably diverse and eclectic ownership base – sovereign wealth funds, celebrity investors, Formula One drivers, and institutional asset managers among them.

The most recent signal of that interest came earlier this year when American Magic team acquired the Danish team Rockwool for $60m, the highest reported valuation in league history. Five years ago, SailGP sold teams for between $5m and $10m.

The next wave of expansion is expected to push values toward $75m. That trajectory – roughly a tenfold increase in franchise value in under five years – is the kind of return profile that institutional capital finds extremely attractive.

Backed by sports investor and Orlando Magic co-owner Doug DeVos, the purchase of Rockwool underlined SailGP teams’ status as premium properties commanding serious capital.

The Danish team had previously been league-owned; its sale marks another step in SailGP’s shift toward a predominantly private ownership model.

Devos is the son of the co-founder of Amway, the American direct selling giant and a hugely successful businessman in his own right. He is a passionate sailor having spent his childhood sailing on the Great Lakes against his siblings. He loves sport, both as a hobby and as a vehicle for investment.

Sir Russell Coutts, the co-founder of SailGP with Larry Ellison, did not envisage such star pulling power in the early days. But the leverage and profile that such stars can generate, combined with the business acumen of individuals such as Devos, has meant that the sport’s growth and appeal have been turbocharged.

In an interview with The Athletic last year, Coutts said: “What you want is a Ryan Reynolds who’s going to come in and add his marketing flair to the team.

“Connecting a name with a team has value but you’re really looking to have them adding value to the team on an ongoing basis.

“Ryan is a marketing genius. He’s got a great sense of humour, and you can see what he’s done with his other sports entities (such as Wrexham FC).”

Devos backed the American Magic team representing the New York Yacht Club in the 2021 and 2024 America’s Cup. He has sailed competitively throughout his life.

“It's an amazingly complex sport, and that's why I love it,” he says. “When I was younger in the US, I played American football and I always loved that; the team aspect, offence, defence, special teams. You have all these elements, and you have got to bring people together. And I think sailing has that.

“You have the team on the water, you have the team off the water, you're sailing against all these other boats in a variety of conditions, and the conditions always change. The wind, the sea state, you know, the position on the racecourse. It's an ongoing mix of variables that are just incredibly challenging. It keeps me coming back!

“We have to be attractive to people who are not sailors and who see this competition for the challenge and the excitement that it can bring. And then you bring the sport to people on the shore.”

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Devos and his son know, and have often sailed with, Nicolai Sehested the Danish driver. So when Devos got serious about coming on board with SailGP, the Danish boat was one of the teams that the league still owned and was available.

“As things started going down the track it, I said, ‘Boy, this could be the team for us and we’re having a ball'.”

So, was the purchase an indulgence or a demonstration of his faith in the value of SailGP and its direction of travel?

“Obviously it's a bit of both, because I'm passionate about sailing. I can't disregard that. But one of the things that we have really learnt, is that there has to be a commercial connection to this sport,” Devos said.

“We learnt that in basketball. We've been involved with the Orlando Magic, our family has, for 35 years now. So, we've been able to watch the NBA develop. You watch it over the history of the NBA or any professional leagues in the US, where it starts with just passion, then someone has to figure out how to have a commercial connection and reach an audience and make it work.

Quote You watch it over the history of the NBA or any professional leagues in the US, where it starts with just passion, then someone has to figure out how to have a commercial connection and reach an audience and make it work Doug DeVos

“We saw the commercial connection that SailGP was developing. We shared that vision to develop an audience, to develop a connection with people who weren't sailors, who loved racing and who could present the sport in a new attractive way.

“We’ve been watching SailGP since the beginning. Getting involved was very much a business decision. With that you have a partnership of people coming together, under the leadership of Larry and Russell. They had a really clear vision and we wanted to be part of it.

“The global aspects of the sport of sailing allow you a great upside and tremendous potential and we're really encouraged about the progress that's been made and that we think we can make going forward.”

Devos is clear about where he sees SailGP in five to 10 years’ time.

“I think it can be more powerful. I think we can attract a few more teams and I think we can get to having teams who are not only an efficient operation but a very effective attraction, and you build a following that that isn't just showing up because they're in town, you now start following the team. We can build that attractiveness, we can build the brands with our commercial sponsors and with the teams and with the athletes, and you can start to build that following.

“In five to ten years, you're going to have people that are going to be following it not just because of the novelty, not just because it's new, not just because some other famous folks have engaged, but they're going to be caught up in it. They're going to pick a team and follow it from regatta to regatta. They're going to pay attention to the season championship. They're going to see that we've building history.”