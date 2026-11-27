The UAE will become the first Middle Eastern nation to compete in SailGP from 2027, with two-time Olympic gold medallist Hannah Mills appointed driver and team principal of the newly established team.

The UAE SailGP Team was unveiled at the Sport Industry Forum in Abu Dhabi on Friday, ahead of this weekend's Mubadala Abu Dhabi Sail Grand Prix season finale.

Mills, who joins from Emirates Great Britain after five seasons with the team, will become SailGP's first female team principal, having played a central role in Britain's development and its 2025 Rolex SailGP Championship triumph.

The 38-year-old Welshwoman will lead the UAE's challenge when it makes its competitive debut at the Hong Kong Sail Grand Prix on January 23-24, 2027, before racing in front of home supporters at the Dubai Sail Grand Prix next November.

The team will be owned by British businessman Chris Bake and Mubadala Capital, with Antonio Cozzolino appointed chief executive. The full sailing line-up is expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

For Mills, the opportunity represents both a new challenge and the chance to help shape the future of a sport in which she has already broken significant ground.

“SailGP embodies so much of what I believe sport should be – competition at the highest level, reaching new audiences and driving real change,” she said.

“Becoming SailGP's first female team principal fulfils a long-standing ambition of mine, but this team is about much more than that. It's a chance to reimagine what's possible – in performance, in leadership and in the opportunities sport can create for women and young people.”

Mills, who won Olympic gold in the women's 470 class at Rio 2016 and Tokyo 2020, said the UAE provided an ideal environment in which to develop those ambitions.

“The UAE is an incredibly exciting place to take that forward, with a growing SailGP fanbase and a commitment to investing in the next generation,” she added.

“We want to build a team that people across the UAE can get behind and fans around the world are inspired to follow. I want us to win, but I also want what we build to make a lasting difference to the sport, long after my own racing career.”

Double Olympic champion Hannah Mills, second right, will lead the new UAE SailGP Team from 2027. Photo: SailGP Show caption: Double Olympic champion Hannah Mills, second right, will lea…

SailGP co-founder and chief executive Sir Russell Coutts said the arrival of a UAE team had been a long-standing ambition for the championship, which has established a strong presence in the country through its events in Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

“The UAE SailGP Team has been a long-standing ambition for SailGP and our partners in the region – it reflects how deep that relationship has become, and our commitment for many years to come,” he said.

Mubadala Capital chief operating officer Fatima Al Noaimi said the announcement represented an important step in the organisation's relationship with SailGP and the UAE's wider sporting ambitions.

“The UAE SailGP Team is a significant milestone in our relationship with SailGP and for the nation more broadly: a team for the country to get behind, and a reason for the next generation of Emiratis to see themselves on the world's fastest racecourse,” she said.

The UAE will become the 14th team in a championship that has grown considerably since its launch in 2019 by Coutts and Oracle co-founder Larry Ellison. The competition featured 13 teams and 13 events across the globe in 2026, having started with six teams and five regattas.

SailGP has set an ambition to expand to 20 national teams by 2030, with the UAE's arrival representing another significant step towards that target.

The announcement comes as Abu Dhabi prepares to host the season-ending event. The championship will be decided in a winner-takes-all final, with the last place in the $2 million showdown still to be determined.