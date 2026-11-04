Rory McIlroy insists he feels no risk playing at Abu Dhabi Golf Championship

Rory McIlroy says he felt at no risk coming to play the finale to the DP World Tour season in the UAE.

Some leading players expressed doubts about playing the final two weeks of the campaign, in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, citing unrest in the region.

Matt Fitzpatrick, for example, is absent from the start list for the Abu Dhabi Aldar Golf Championship, which starts at Yas Links on Thursday. Fitzpatrick is 10th in the Race to Dubai standings, and the holder of the DP World Tour Championship title.

However, the world No 3 said earlier in the year he would not be comfortable attending these events, given the situation. The Englishman is one of 11 of the top 70 players in the Race – who are eligible to play Abu Dhabi – to opt out.

Players and caddies have been given a safety briefing ahead of the tournament in the capital. They have been told that, should a mobile phone safety alert be issued by the UAE authorities, an air horn will sound and play will be suspended immediately.

McIlroy, who is in third place in the Race to Dubai and hoping to close the gap on Eugenio Chacarra and Patrick Reed, is the most prominent player in the field.

“I don't think I would ever feel unsafe,” said McIlroy, who is a former UAE resident. “Even if something were to happen, I still wouldn't feel unsafe. The UAE has great defence systems.

“The only thing would be if they closed the air space and you were stuck here for a period of time, like people were at the start of year, but I would still feel safe. I wouldn't feel like I would be in any danger.”

McIlroy said he had asked the tournament organisers for information about the situation, and was assured by the response he got.

“I kept asking questions, and obviously the DP World Tour are talking to the local authorities all the time,” McIlroy said. “If everyone deems that it's safe to be here, then who am I to say otherwise.

“This is important to me. I want to play well. I want to end my year well. I wanted to have a chance to win another Race to Dubai.

“I don't feel like there's any risk coming here but if I did feel like there was a risk, I feel like the reward is worth it.”

His presence means he has a shot at righting one long-term oddity of his career.

McIlroy has an outstanding record in the UAE. Including Race to Dubai titles, he has won 14 trophies in the country. And yet all of those titles have been secured up the E11 in Dubai.

“I have a good record without getting the win,” McIlroy said of playing in Abu Dhabi. “I think I've been in the top three here 10 of the 14 times that I've played. This is my 15th time. It's amazing being in contention that often but not getting over the line.

“I thought maybe last year was the year. I made a good push on Sunday and came up one short with the play-off between Aaron [Rai, the eventual champion] and Tommy [Fleetwood].

“I really liked Abu Dhabi Golf Club when we played there [on the National Course, where the event was played until 2021, after which it switched to Yas Links]. I probably didn't love this course as much when we first started to come but it's definitely growing on me as the years went on.

“It's in amazing conditions but it could be the best condition course we play all year; like, either side of the Atlantic. It's incredible.

“I'm excited to be here, excited to get going and excited to at least be in the conversation of trying to win another Race to Dubai.”