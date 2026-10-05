UAE’s golden generation shines as athletes return with record Asian Games haul

The UAE's athletes return from Japan on Monday knowing they have just delivered the country's best performance at any Asian Games.

At the Games, held in Aichi-Nagoya, the UAE secured 13 medals – including a record seven golds – surpassing their previous best performance, set at the last Asian Games in Hangzhou three years ago. Overall, the UAE finished 13th in the medals table out of 45 nations.

“Winning seven gold medals for the first time in the history of the UAE’s participation in the Asian Games is a proud achievement for the country. It reflects the determination of our athletes and their ambition to raise the UAE flag among Asia’s leading sporting nations,” said Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, president of the UAE Olympic Committee.

“Every medal represents years of preparation, sacrifice and hard work by the athletes, their coaches, support teams and national federations. This achievement belongs to everyone who has contributed to the development of UAE sport.”

UAE jiu-jitsu gold medallists: Khaled Al Shehhi, Balqees Al Hashmi and Ahmed Andeez. Photo: UAEOC Show caption: UAE jiu-jitsu gold medallists: Khaled Al Shehhi, Balqees Al …

Jiu-jitsu

Five of the UAE's seven gold medals came in jiu-jitsu, a discipline the country has invested heavily in over the past two decades. The ancient Japanese martial art is part of the public school curriculum and is taught at police cadet academies across the country. Its popularity will surely continue to grow.

The UAE's strong performance at the Games was led by Balqees Al Hashmi (women’s 48kg), Khaled Al Shehhi (men’s 62kg), Ahmed Andeez (men’s 69kg), Mahdi Al Awlaqi (men’s 77kg) and Asma Al Hosani (women’s 52kg). Al Anoud Al Harbi (women’s 48kg) and Omar Al Suwaidi (men’s 62kg) won silver, while Amaar Al Hosani (men’s 94kg) claimed bronze.

Al Shehhi and Al Hosani have now won golds at successive Asian Games.

“I am proud to have won my second consecutive title on my second Asian Games appearance. This is an important milestone in my career. I dedicate this gold to the UAE’s leadership, my family, my coach and my national teammates. This medal is the start of a long journey of hard work,” Al Shehhi said.

Shihab Ahmed Mohamed Abdulrahim Al Faheem, UAE ambassador to Japan, dedicated the UAE jiu-jitsu players' success to the country's leadership.

“These results came from careful planning, consistent work and the efforts of our athletes, coaches and administrative staff.”

The UAE's Mariam Kareem, in red, set a new Asian Games record in the women's 400m hurdles final. Getty Images Show caption: The UAE's Mariam Kareem, in red, set a new Asian Games recor…

Athletics

The UAE's first gold medal of the Games was won by teenager Mariam Kareem, who came home first in the women's 400m hurdles final.

The 18-year-old set an Asian Games record time of 54.31 seconds.

“Mariam Kareem’s gold medal was an exceptional achievement. To win the 400m hurdles in an Asian Games record and a new Asian U20 record at such a young age demonstrates the extraordinary talent and potential she possesses,” said Major General Dr Mohammed Abdullah Al Murr, president of the UAE Athletics Federation.

“What was particularly impressive was Mariam’s response after the mixed 4x400m relay. She experienced the disappointment of seeing a medal opportunity slip away, but she showed tremendous character to come back and deliver a performance of the highest level in the hurdles.”

Kareem's gold medal came only two days after another Emirati teenager, Sulaiman Abdulrahman, secured the country's first medal at Aichi-Nagoya, winning silver in the men's 400m final.

The 19-year-old only narrowly missed out on gold, finishing just 0.09 seconds behind Thailand's Joshua Atkinson.

“For us, this silver feels like gold, given the high standard of the race and the extremely narrow margin to first place,” Al Murr said.

“Sulaiman delivered an outstanding performance that reflects how we want UAE athletics to be represented on the continental and international stages.”

Emirates Jumping Claims Team Silver After Thrilling Asian Games Showdown in Tokyo. Photo: UAEOC Show caption: Emirates Jumping Claims Team Silver After Thrilling Asian Ga…

Equestrian

The UAE signed off their Asian Games on Sunday with a second silver medal in equestrian.

Abdullah Humaid Al Muhairi and Hudson de Vains claimed individual silver following a dramatic three-way jump-off at JRA Equestrian Park in Tokyo.

“Abdullah Humaid Al Muhairi’s silver medal was a superb achievement and a fitting way to conclude the UAE’s Asian Games campaign. His performance in the individual show jumping competition demonstrated composure, skill and the ability to perform under pressure,” said Sheikh Mansoor.

“The strength of our show jumping team throughout these Games has been remarkable. Abdullah and his fellow riders showed the competitive spirit required to challenge for medals, and their two silver medals are a reflection of their consistency and quality.”

In the team final, the Emirates narrowly missed out on a gold medal.

Represented by Sheikha Latifah bint Ahmed Al Maktoum, Humaid Abdulla Khalifa Al Muhairi, Abdullah Humaid Al Muhairi and Omar Abdul Aziz Al Marzooqi, the UAE produced five clears across the two rounds of competition to finish on just four faults, securing silver ahead of host nation Japan.

For Sheikha Latifa, it was her fourth Asian Games medal across three editions, equalling Malaysia's Quzandria Nur Mahamad Fathil for the most medals won by a female equestrian in Asian Games history.

Her silver medal in Aichi-Nagoya came 20 years after she secured a bronze medal at the 2006 Games in Doha.

“Sheikha Latifah’s exceptional competitiveness and consistency across multiple editions of the Asian Games is a source of great pride for the UAE. Her determination, experience and ability to perform at the highest level have made her an outstanding representative of Emirati sport,” said Sheikh Mansoor.

“Her four Asian Games medals are testament to the remarkable level she has maintained over many years. To repeatedly stand on the podium at a continental event of this magnitude demonstrates her commitment, resilience and exceptional competitive character.”

Kazbek Naguchev, second left, won gold in the men's judo -73kg category. Reuters Show caption: Kazbek Naguchev, second left, won gold in the men's judo -73…

Judo

The UAE also picked up a gold medal in judo, won by Kazbek Naguchev in the men's under-73kg category.

UAE Judo Federation president Mohamed bin Thaaloob Al Derei said the gold was the product of sustained work by Naguchev and the technical and administrative teams, and dedicated the achievement to the UAE's leadership.

“What we achieved today is the result of collective effort and sustained work by the athlete and the technical and administrative teams. It gives us further motivation to continue developing UAE judo and achieve more results worthy of the name of the United Arab Emirates,” he added.