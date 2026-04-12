'Delivering the Dubai World Cup was testament to the dedication of the UAE'

The last Saturday of March holds a special place in the UAE sports calendar.

Since 1996, the Dubai World Cup, one of the richest nights in horse racing, has taken place in the emirate, bringing together the great and the good of the equine world. It is one of the most prestigious days in the global racing calendar, with a total prize pool of $30.5m spread across nine races at Meydan Racecourse.

This year's event took place against the backdrop of unsettled weather and a fraught regional climate due to the war between Iran and the US and Israel.

It tested the resolve of everyone involved. It is a testament to the organisers and the UAE authorities that the Dubai World Cup went ahead as planned. Thousands of racegoers packed the stands; Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, whose passion and vision was the driving force behind the event's creation 30 years ago, was in attendance. It demonstrated the resilience of a city and a country that habitually delivers excellence.

At the helm of the Dubai Racing Club and tasked with bringing the vision to life each year is CEO and board member Ali Al Ali. He spoke with The National to reflect on what the 30th edition of the Dubai World Cup meant, where the sport is headed, and how Dubai continues to deliver this world-class event despite the challenges.

Q: This year’s Dubai World Cup took place during a tense moment for the region and in difficult weather conditions. What did it mean for the event to go ahead so successfully?

A: Successfully delivering the Dubai World Cup under such challenges was a testament to the dedication of our country, its leadership, our teams, and our partners. Beyond logistics, it highlighted the unifying power of sport – bringing together participants and fans from across the globe. The event showcased pride in our country and demonstrated that Dubai remains a confident, welcoming hub for world-class racing and international collaboration.

Previous slide Next slide Jockey Jose Ortiz celebrates after guiding Magnitude to victory in the 2026 Dubai World Cup at Meydan Racecourse. EPA Info

Jockey Jose Ortiz celebrates after winning the Dubai World Cup on Magnitude. EPA Info

Jose Ortiz on Magnitude celebrates winning the Dubai World Cup. Reuters Info

Jockey Connor Beasley after guiding Native Approach to victory in the Al Qouz Sprint at the Dubai World Cup 2026 at Meydan Racecourse. EPA Info

Connor Beasley celebrates his second victory of the night after riding Dark Saffron to glory in the Dubai Golden Shaheen. Reuters Info

Jockey Mickael Barzalona guides Calandagan to win in Dubai Sheema Classic. EPA Info

Jockey William Buick guides Ombudsman, right, to victory for Godolphin in the Dubai Turf. EPA Info

Jockey Connor Beasley and Native Approach on their way to victory in the Al Qouz Sprint. EPA Info

Jockey Mickael Barzalona crosses the finish line on Fairy Glen to win the Dubai Gold Cup. EPA Info

Brazilian jockey Silvestre de Sousa after winning the Godolphin Mile on Banishing. EPA Info

Wonder Dean, left, ridden by Cristian Demuro on way to victory in the UAE Derby. Reuters Info

Jockey Silvestre De Sousa, right, guides Banishing to win in the Godolphin Mile. EPA Info

Silvestre de Sousa wins the Godolphin Mile on Banishing. Reuters Info

Omani jockey Al Moatasem Al Balushi celebrates on Falaah after winning the Dubai Kahayla Classic. Reuters Info

Al Moatasem Al Balushi guides Falaah to a narrow win over Moraad in the Dubai Kahayla Classic. Reuters Info

Line-up at start of the Dubai Kahayla Classic - the opening race of the Dubai World Cup 2026. EPA Info































Q: This was the 30th anniversary of the Dubai World Cup. Were there times you had to pivot, and did the event live up to your expectations?

Flexibility is essential for an event of this scale. From weather-related adjustments to enhancing guest experiences, our teams responded with precision and creativity. The 30th Dubai World Cup not only celebrated three decades of racing history but also marked the culmination of a highly successful Dubai Racing Carnival season, demonstrating how sport can unite communities and create shared, memorable experiences.

Q: How do you see racing fitting into Dubai’s wider cultural and tourism ambitions?

Equestrianism is at the heart of the UAE’s culture, and horse racing events like the Dubai World Cup and the Dubai Racing Carnival play a vital role. Both attract international visitors, strengthen our global brand, and drive significant economic impact. More than a sport, they are celebrations of heritage, innovation, and community, showing how Dubai brings people together while blending tradition and modernity on a global stage.

Q: Has the Dubai World Cup changed in recent years in terms of the audience it attracts and its role in Dubai’s global image?

As Dubai evolves, so does the Dubai World Cup. Today, it draws a diverse international audience, from racing enthusiasts to business leaders and cultural travellers. Known as ‘The World’s Most Spectacular Race Day’, it has become a defining part of Dubai’s global identity, showing how sport, hospitality, and culture can connect people from across the world while reinforcing Dubai as a world-class destination.

Ali Al Ali, CEO of Dubai Racing Club, organiser of the Dubai World Cup. Photo: Dubai Racing Club Info

Q: What do international owners, trainers, and guests say about Dubai as a host for a major sporting event?

They consistently praise Dubai’s professionalism, hospitality, weather, and world-class facilities. Many note the seamless organisation and the warmth of our people. For international owners and trainers, Dubai is more than a host – it’s a trusted partner where sport thrives and communities come together in a meaningful way.

Q: When you think about the future, where do you want to take the Dubai World Cup next?

Our ambition is to continue elevating the Dubai World Cup and the Dubai Racing Carnival, ensuring excellence year-round. We have seen tremendous growth in both visitor attendance and international competitors, and we aim to build on that. By enhancing guest experiences, embracing innovation, and strengthening international partnerships, we can continue to showcase Dubai as a hub where sport celebrates achievement and reflects the city’s resilience, ambition, and cultural leadership on the world stage.