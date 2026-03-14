Kimi Antonelli claims historic pole position at Chinese Grand Prix

Kimi Antonelli will become the youngest driver in Formula One history to start a race in pole position when teenager claimed victory in Saturday's qualifying session.

The Mercedes driver qualified head of teammate George ​Russell, ‌who secured ⁠the ​all-Mercedes front ​row ‌despite ⁠earlier car trouble, while ⁠Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton finished third to maintain his promising start to the new campaign.

Hamilton's teammate Charles Leclerc was fourth, while Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris will line up in fifth and sixth respectively for McLaren. Four-time title winner Max Verstappen qualified eighth, nine tenths off the pace.

Antonelli has entered the F1 record books as the youngest driver to take pole position for a grand prix at 19 years and 201 days old. He beats another four-time world champion in Sebastian Vettel, who was 21 years and 73 days old when he stormed to pole at the Italian GP in 2008.

Russell – who sealed a dominant victory at the Australian GP in the season opener which saw Antonelli finish second – was hit with a gearbox problem during qualifying at the Shanghai International Circuit.

The Briton was still able to take second on the grid as Mercedes secured a second straight front-row lockout, but the world championship leader was restricted to just one flying lap in Shanghai after he stopped on track with mechanical issues in the early part of Q3.

Russell emerged from his garage with just two minutes remaining, but he could not match teammate Antonelli's lap with the Italian ending the session 0.222 seconds clear.

“It was a pretty intense session, really happy, unfortunately George had an issue in Q3,” he said. “I think it was a really good session. No mistakes and looking forward to the race tomorrow.

“I saw he had the issue but I tried to keep my focus to stay calm and try to deliver a good lap, at the end.”

Russell revealed the qualifying session ended up being “damage limitation” after his car problems. “In Q2 the wing broke, so we were wrapping our heads around that,” he said. “Then I went out in Q3, stopped on track, restarting, couldn't change gear but really happy to be standing here.

“At the start of the last lap, I had no battery, nothing. But the team has done a really great job to get us in this position – it could've been much worse. Very glad and well done to this guy [Antonelli]. Awesome.”

Russell also admitted that Ferarri's pace represented a threat. “They were super-fast off the line,” he added. “For us, we just have to keep it clean, have a good race, put a good race on for the fans and see what we can do.”

After his nightmare first season in Ferrari red, Hamilton secured fourth place in Melbourne behind – teammate Leclerc who was third – and is looking to maintain that momentum in China.

“It was actually a really tough qualifying, a bit harder this one with the wind,” said the seven-time world champion. “It is so gusty today so putting the laps together was challenging. Charles put in great laps, the Mercedes put in great laps.

“I am really, really happy to be up here. Grateful to be up here with these guys, they have been rapid this season. We did some good work, the engineers did some great work over the break and we managed to get a little closer to [Mercedes] so that's a real positive.

“It is still going to be a challenge, but I'm sure we'll have some fun [in the race], I'm looking forward to it. We learnt a lot in the sprint race. Our goal is to break the gap between these guys somehow.”

Earlier, Russell continued his flawless start to the season with victory in the sprint race to extend his championship advantage to 11 points.

The Briton started on pole position in Shanghai and finished ahead of Ferrari duo ​Leclerc and Hamilton after an opening tussle and late safety car period in the 19-lap race.

“It was pretty fun in the end,” he said after taking eight points for the win. “A lot of strategy at play and how you do the overtakes, it is not easy. I hope it was a fun race to watch. Usually the ⁠sprint races are pretty boring.”

Meanwhile, F1 bosses are expected to postpone the races in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia before the end of the weekend due to the continuing conflict in the Middle East.