Man United player ratings v Crystal Palace: Fernandes and Sesko key to victory

Manchester United returned to the Premier League's top three for the first time since May 2023 as they came ⁠from a goal down to beat Crystal Palace 2-1 at Old Trafford.

United are now unbeaten in seven games under interim manager Michael Carrick whose name was chanted loudly at the end.

United trailed to a goal by Palace's ​Maxence Lacroix after only four minutes – the earliest they have conceded all season.

But captain Bruno Fernandes equalised ‌from the penalty spot after Matheus Cunha was dragged ⁠down by Lacroix who was red-carded. Fernandes then delivered the free-kick ​that Benjamin Sesko nodded home in the 65th minute.

What they said:

Manchester United manager Michael Carrick: “I'm delighted with the win and the way we responded to a slow start. Credit to Palace, they started the game really sharply and bright. We showed that belief and personality and we finished the first half well.

“To overcome going a goal down so early, that was a new challenge for us. You have to do that at certain times, it has to be perfect.

“[Being third] doesn't mean an awful lot at the moment. It is nice and we want to keep progressing. We came back from the goal so early and responded.”

Palace manager Oliver Glasner: “It is decisive when you are 1-0 up and then concede a penalty and then have one player less.

“The foul was outside the box and the foul should be given where it starts, not where it ends. Matheus Cunha was very clever. We tried everything to get the equaliser and we were in good situations four or five times.

“The way the team is fighting, even here under difficult circumstances, gives me faith until the end of the season.”

Man United player ratings

Senne Lammens – 7/10: Another man of the match performance as in the previous game against Everton wasn’t required, partly because Palace only had one corner as opposed to Everton’s 12, but he twice stopped well from Sarr. Could do nothing about Lacroix’s header for Palace goal.

Diogo Dalot – 5/10: Been playing well, but he didn’t in the first half as he misplaced passes in a team that trailed 0-1 at half time. Wasn’t good enough. Better, like his team, after the break. Booked.

Lenny Yoro – 5/10: Was at fault for Palace’s opener as Lacroix was his man. Shaky during the shaky start for United, but improved. He’s young and inconsistent, but has the talent to succeed.

Harry Maguire – 7/10: Once again he was United’s best defender amid three other starters who underperformed. On his toes against Jorgen Strand Larsen. First to most corners and crosses.

Luke Shaw – 4/10: Bested by Daniel Munoz and was playing badly until he went off after only 24 minutes. His manager later said that he’d been feeling sick before the game. Previously ever present Shaw has enjoyed a good season before that.

Casemiro – 6/10: More touches (115) than anyone on the pitch and had a positive influence on the game. Could have/should have scored himself from one of his three shots. Best in the air, worst when pressed by Palace and Adam Wharton. Serenaded by the Stretford End.

Kobbie Mainoo – 6/10: Another who struggled to get to grips with Wharton. Another who was markedly better in the second half, especially when Palace went down to 10. Been key to United’s upturn and hopefully an agreement can be found with his contract.

Bruno Fernandes – 8/10: United’s best performer bringing the most creative output by a distance, with most of the key passes. Stood up when needed to get the equalising penalty (which his ball led to winning). Wonderful cross to Sesko for the winner.

Bryan Mbeumo – 6/10: Moved wide to accommodate Sesko and gave a flat performance sprinkled with a couple of moments.

Matheus Cunha – 7/10: Won the penalty from Lacroix from a run behind the defenders. Made other good runs which went unspotted by his teammates.

Benjamin Sesko – 7: Wondrous header to win the game as his goalscoring streak continued. He’d barely touched the ball in the first half but grew in influence – though he only had 16 touches all game. Found good positions and won balls in the air, but, for better or worse, he’s a different player to those around him.

Substitutes:

Noussair Mazraoui (for Shaw, 24') – 7/10: Played well after early introduction. Needed minutes, not that he would have hoped for them from an injured teammate.

Amad Diallo (for Sesko, 75') – 7/10): Benched for after a couple of mediocre games and looked lively when he came on, making two shots and a couple of smart passes. Drew a late save from Henderson which could have made it three.

Ayden Heaven (for Maguire, 85') – N/A: Late introduction but just enough time to get a booking.

Joshua Zirkzee (for Mbeumo, 86) – NA.