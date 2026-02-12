'Makes me feel young': Masters Games gold medallist Sarvjeet Kaur says archery changed her life

Sarvjeet Kaur secured a gold and bronze double in the compound archery competition at the Open Masters Games Abu Dhabi this week.

Her two latest medals come after securing bronze on her Open Masters Games debut in Taiwan last year.

Kaur, 57, now has the 2027 World Masters Games in Japan as her next goal after teaming up to train with her 23-year-old son Jai Singh.

Kaur’s life has been an active one, with her foray into archery being her latest venture. She previously participated in many sports throughout her school and college years in Dehradun, India.

After graduating, she channelled her energy into her professional career, going on to run a few grocery businesses and a department store while also juggling the responsibilities of being a working mother and wife.

After retirement, the passing of her son-in-law shifted the momentum of her life once again. That came three years ago and Kaur experienced depression and had to go through counselling. After about six months she tried archery, which her son competed in, on the recommendation of her counsellor.

Son Jai has been doing the sport for a decade and is now a professional archer with ambitions of representing India at the Olympics. He took it upon himself to coach his mother, which in turn gave her a new lease of life.

“It makes me feel more young,” Kaur said of her participation in the Games. “Like seeing these people, so energetic. Like seeing new people, meeting new friends.

“It brings joy and positivity to people. I see people coming out of retirement or former players coming back to compete in the sports they loved all through their lives. We make new friends. That's the best part of the Games.”

Kaur enjoyed instant success in domestic competitions before competing at the OMG in Taiwan. “Her lifestyle changed, and she’s enjoying the sport,” Jai said about his mother's progress.

“She feels very positive while shooting. She feels like she has some new things to do in her life. So, I guess archery gave her a new life after some sad events.

“It's been three years now, she's playing continuously and winning medals. She's doing very well."

Kaur’s performances have been so impressive that she has attracted sponsors and is looking to go full-time. She now spends most of her time practising for the upcoming competition in Japan.

Jai Singh with mother Sarvjeet Kaur at the Open Masters Games Abu Dhabi. Victor Besa / The National

Singh, the youngest of three in the family, with two older sisters, took up archery for fun at first before deciding to go all in on the sport.

He has represented India in international competitions and earned some good rankings. “When I started archery, it was just for fun. I never thought I would compete in it professionally,” said Singh.

He is proud of how far his mother has come and all that she has achieved in her relatively short archery career.

He recalls: “[Taiwan] was her first time shooting in the rain. She had some difficulties. That time she went alone. And now this time she brought me [to Abu Dhabi].

“She has been practising a lot. She was doing two sessions for practice. And she was really like, ‘This time I will win the gold medal here'."