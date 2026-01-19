Dubai Desert Classic 2026: Rory McIlroy’s anniversary, tournament history and ticket info

Rory McIlroy will be the headline act when the region’s oldest DP World Tour event returns this week.

The world No 2 will be attempting to reclaim the Dallah Trophy at the Hero Dubai Desert Classic, starting on Thursday, January 22.

Anniversary

The tournament marks the 20th anniversary of when McIlroy first played the Classic.

In 2006, while still a 16-year-old amateur player, he received a sponsor’s invite to play.

He did not make the cut, but stayed for the weekend and borrowed a photographer’s camera on the final day so he could get a close-up view of his hero, Tiger Woods.

Shared history

Dubai in general, and the Desert Classic in particular, have figured prominently in McIlroy’s career, in the time since.

The 2009 tournament was the first title McIlroy won on tour. He has now won it more times – four in total – than anyone else.

Add that to the seven Race to Dubai titles and the three DP World Tour Championships he has won, and no one else has tasted more success in the city.

Rory McIlroy at the 2009 Dubai Desert Classic. Jeffrey E Biteng / The National

Challenger

That said, another European Ryder Cup star currently has possession of the Dallah Trophy, which is the huge Arabic coffee pot awarded to the winner of the Classic.

Tyrrell Hatton won the 2025 title at Emirates Golf Club when he beat New Zealand’s Daniel Hillier by a stroke. McIlroy, who had won in 2024, was two shots further adrift.

Starry field

As he bids to retain his title, Hatton will be joined by several other players from the LIV Tour, which is where he plays the majority of his season.

Perhaps the most celebrated among them is Dustin Johnson, the former world No 1, who will be playing the Classic for the first time.

“I've heard great things about the event and Emirates Golf Club,” said Johnson, a two-time major champion from the United States.

“When you look at past champions like Seve [Ballesteros], Tiger and Rory, you know it's a really prestigious tournament with incredible history.”

History

This will be the 37th Desert Classic. It was the first European Tour event to be played in the Middle East when the opening event was staged in 1989.

Mark James was the first winner of what was then known as the Karl Litten Desert Classic, named after the designer of the Majlis Course.

The backdrop is markedly different now. Back in 1989, the club was a square block of golf course surrounded by desert dunes.

In 1999 and 2000, the tournament was moved to the Dubai Creek Golf & Yacht Club in Deira, where the Dubai Invitational has just taken place, in large part so that the TV broadcast showed the thriving cityscape of old Dubai.

The rapid urban expansion of the city means the Classic now has one of the most spectacular and recognisable backgrounds in golf.

In particular, the tee-shot at the 8th hole, with the skyscrapers of the Dubai Marina providing target-lines, has become one of the most photographed shots in the game.

Tommy Fleetwood tees-off on the eighth hole at the 2024 Dubai Desert Classic. Getty Images

Fan village

“Tournament Town”, as the fan village at the Classic is known, will be double the size of previous years, including an extended catering offering and an updated kids zone.

Tickets

General admission is free for everyone on Thursday and Friday. Access on Saturday and Sunday is Dh100 with advance purchase, or Dh125 at the door

Children under 17 are free on all days when registered and accompanied by an adult.

There are also a limited number of hospitality options available for Thursday and Friday only, starting at Dh2,100.