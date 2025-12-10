Shane Lowry and Viktor Hovland added to star-studded field at 2026 Dubai Desert Classic

The 2026 Hero Dubai Desert Classic will have a star-studded field with European Ryder Cup heroes Viktor Hovland and Shane Lowry, along with two-time Major champion Dustin Johnson, set to participate at Emirates Golf Club next month.

The tournament, taking place from January 22-25, had earlier seen defending champion and European Ryder Cup star Tyrrell Hatton announce his return to the event, along with reigning Masters champion and Race to Dubai winner Rory McIlroy and FedEx Cup champion Tommy Fleetwood.

Former world No 1 Johnson further strengthens an elite field for the first Rolex Series event of the 2026 Race to Dubai.

Hovland and Lowry were instrumental in Europe's recent Ryder Cup dominance, with Lowry holing the crucial putt on the 18th green that ensured Europe retained the trophy at Bethpage Black in September. The Irishman's heroics marked a career-defining moment for the 2019 Open Championship winner, who has now represented Europe at three consecutive Ryder Cups.

Lowry, who will make his 10th Dubai Desert Classic appearance, and his first since 2023, said: "There were some incredible moments in 2025, particularly at Bethpage Black, and now I'm looking forward to getting 2026 off to a positive start by returning to Dubai for the Hero Dubai Desert Classic. I've played this tournament many times over the years, and I always love being back at Emirates Golf Club. It's a fantastic way to start the year."

Norwegian star Hovland, who lifted the Dallah Trophy in 2022, returned to winning ways this year with victory at the Valspar Championship on the PGA Tour before helping Europe to victory in New York.

"Winning here in 2022 was really cool, and it’s always a great place to start the year," said Hovland. "The tournament is one of the highlights of the season – great golf course, great weather, and I'm looking forward to competing for the trophy again."

Johnson, a two-time Major champion who claimed the 2016 US Open and the 2020 Masters, will be making his Dubai Desert Classic debut. The former world No 1 spent 135 weeks at the top of the rankings.

At the 2021 Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits, Johnson became the first American player in over 40 years to achieve a perfect 5-0 record, earning every point available to him as the United States claimed a dominant victory.

"I'm really looking forward to playing the Hero Dubai Desert Classic for the first time," said Johnson, who has won three times on the LIV Golf Tour, topping the individual standings in 2022, and is captain of the 4 Aces team, who he led to series victories in 2022 and 2023.

"I've heard great things about the event and Emirates Golf Club. When you look at past champions like Seve, Tiger and Rory, you know it's a really prestigious tournament with incredible history. I'm excited to compete for the Dallah Trophy and be part of what is always a world-class field."

Simon Corkill, executive tournament director of the Hero Dubai Desert Classic, said: "To welcome three global superstars of this calibre to the 2026 Hero Dubai Desert Classic is incredibly exciting. Viktor and Shane were heroes at Bethpage Black, while Dustin's Major championship pedigree speaks for itself.

"With this being Dustin's first professional tour event in Dubai, we're thrilled to showcase Emirates Golf Club to one of the game's biggest names. Alongside Tyrrell, Tommy and Rory, the quality and depth of our field continues to strengthen as we head into what promises to be an exceptional 37th edition."

