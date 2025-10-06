Ryder Cup winner Tyrrell Hatton to defend Dubai Desert Classic title

Defending champion and European Ryder Cup star Tyrrell Hatton is all set to return to Emirates Golf Club for the Hero Dubai Desert Classic early next year.

Hatton will tee off in the event, that takes place from January 22-25, for the 11th time in his career and joins reigning Masters champion and career grand slam winner Rory McIlroy for the first Rolex Series event of the 2026 Race to Dubai.

The Englishman will be looking to carry the momentum from an inspiring effort at the Ryder Cup into next year. Hatton secured the half point that sealed victory for Europe in the Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black as he and McIlroy helped defeat Team USA 15-13 and record a first away win since 2012.

Hatton will have fond memories of the Dubai Desert Classic, which he won in January in dramatic fashion, claiming the Dallah Trophy after holing a nervy five-foot putt for par at the 72nd hole.

He also secured a tied-fourth finish at the US Open and top 20 finishes at both The Masters and The Open, helping him qualify for his fourth Ryder Cup.

Hatton, an eight-time winner on the DP World Tour, said: “I’m delighted to be heading back to Emirates Golf Club to defend my title. It’s a golf course that has really suited my game over the years, and the week at the Hero Dubai Desert Classic back in January was incredibly special for me.

“It’s always good to go back to a place where you’ve won before, and I’m really excited to have a chance to contend for the title again to follow on from what has been a pretty incredible year.”

Now entering its 37th edition, the Dubai Desert Classic is the oldest professional golf event in the Middle East and a flagship Rolex Series event on the DP World Tour.

Apart from the action on the course, fans can look forward to a fun-filled festival atmosphere. Tournament Town will be the hub of off-course excitement, packed with live entertainment, family activities, food trucks, arts and crafts, and interactive experiences for all ages.

Tyrrell Hatton of Team Europe lifts the Ryder Cup in New York. AFP

General admission will remain free on Thursday and Friday, with weekend access available from just Dh75 during the early bird window, Dh100 for pre-event and Dh125 on the day. Children aged 17 and under can attend free of charge across all four days.

Limited early bird prices for The Dallah Lounge and The Social on Sixteen hospitality offerings are now available.

Already GEO-certified for the third consecutive year, the Dubai Desert Classic aims to set the benchmark for sustainable golf events.

In line with its sustainability goals, the 2026 tournament will prioritise greener transport options for spectators. With the metro on the doorstep and convenient taxi links, fans can enjoy a smooth and eco-friendly journey to Emirates Golf Club.

Simon Corkill, executive tournament director of the Dubai Desert Classic, added: "Reflecting the tournament’s stature as one of the premier events on the global golfing calendar, we are thrilled that Tyrrell has chosen to return to defend his Hero Dubai Desert Classic title. He joins the growing line-up of Ryder Cup stars, Masters champions, and dynamic emerging talents.

“As the countdown advances, we have expanded our signature premium experiences both on and off the course to complement the outstanding golf, ensuring next year’s tournament will be truly exceptional.”

To purchase your tickets, visit www.dubaidesertclassic.com.

