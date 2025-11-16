Rory McIlroy moved to tears after overtaking Seve Ballesteros’ tally with seventh Race to Dubai titles

For the second year running, Rory McIlroy had to choke back tears beside the 18th green at Earth Course while he pondered Seve Ballesteros’ influence on his life.

Ahead of the final round of the season, the world No 2 spoke to the late, great Spanish player’s wife, Carmen. He revealed she had told him out proud she thought Ballesteros would have been about the career McIlroy has put together.

McIlroy then proceeded to stave off the challengers on the last day of the DP World Tour Championship to claim his seventh Race to Dubai title. That takes his career tally to seven orders of merit – which is one more than Ballesteros.

“I think Seve's spirit lives on in the European Tour and in the European Ryder Cup team, and he was always my dad's favourite player,” McIlroy said, who needs one more crown to match Colin Montgomerie's Race to Dubai record total of eight.

“He's a beacon of what European golf stands for. I just think about growing up playing golf, and my dad being such a big part of it, and then his connection with Seve.

“Seve was the one that really inspired him to play golf. When I hear ‘Seve’, it brings me back through my whole journey in the game, and it's quite emotional.”

McIlroy’s final day heroics at the DP World Tour Championship were not quite enough to take the tournament itself.

He made an extraordinary eagle at the 72nd hole to force a play-off, but Matt Fitzpatrick then proceeded to win that, to himself match McIlroy for three wins for the season-ending event.

While he was delighted to make it a hat-trick of his own, Fitzpatrick eulogised about the player he beat to take the tournament.

“There's a handful of players in the world of golf who are not on your 'A' list of people to play against in a play-off; obviously he's right up there,” Fitzpatrick said.

“He said [after Fitzpatrick won] congratulations and great end of the season for me. There's not many people in the game better than him, not just a golfer, but just as a person.

“He's achieved so much in the game, it would be very easy to have a very large head and basically just like himself very, very much.

“He's the polar opposite. He cares so much about other people, this tour and the game of golf, and that shows in how he is each and every day.

“It's just a real privilege to call him a friend, and be on a Ryder Cup team with him and achieve those things together.”

The Harry Vardon Trophy, which is given to the winner of the Race to Dubai, is a massive piece of silverware. Having seven of them now means there is a premium on room in McIlroy’s trophy cabinet. Lucky, then, that he has plenty of houses, with plenty of room to display all his wares.

“I like to display my trophies but I like displaying them in places that aren't prominent in the house,” McIlroy said.

“The trophies in Wentworth are stuck in the basement. But it's nice; I go in there and hit some balls or hit some putts. It's nice to see them and get some inspiration from them.

“I think we were more concerned about the colour of [daughter] Poppy's bedroom than where my trophies were going.”

The latest Race to Dubai title capped off the finest season of McIlroy’s career, having completed the career Grand Slam by winning his first Masters title, as well playing a central role in winning the Ryder Cup with Europe.

His place at the top of the money list was assured when Marco Penge and Tyrrell Hatton finished the final tournament in the chasing pack.

“It's absolutely incredible,” McIlroy said. “I knew I still had a bit of work to do to get over the line in the Race to Dubai.

“I played some really good golf last weekend [when he finished third in Abu Dhabi] to go a little further than Marco.

“But even going into today, Tyrrell was only one back and it was a bunched leaderboard, so I knew I needed to go out and play well and get the job done.”

How to watch Ireland v Pakistan in UAE When: The one-off Test starts on Friday, May 11

What time: Each day’s play is scheduled to start at 2pm UAE time.

TV: The match will be broadcast on OSN Sports Cricket HD. Subscribers to the channel can also stream the action live on OSN Play.

Types of bank fraud 1) Phishing Fraudsters send an unsolicited email that appears to be from a financial institution or online retailer. The hoax email requests that you provide sensitive information, often by clicking on to a link leading to a fake website. 2) Smishing The SMS equivalent of phishing. Fraudsters falsify the telephone number through “text spoofing,” so that it appears to be a genuine text from the bank. 3) Vishing The telephone equivalent of phishing and smishing. Fraudsters may pose as bank staff, police or government officials. They may persuade the consumer to transfer money or divulge personal information. 4) SIM swap Fraudsters duplicate the SIM of your mobile number without your knowledge or authorisation, allowing them to conduct financial transactions with your bank. 5) Identity theft Someone illegally obtains your confidential information, through various ways, such as theft of your wallet, bank and utility bill statements, computer intrusion and social networks. 6) Prize scams Fraudsters claiming to be authorised representatives from well-known organisations (such as Etisalat, du, Dubai Shopping Festival, Expo2020, Lulu Hypermarket etc) contact victims to tell them they have won a cash prize and request them to share confidential banking details to transfer the prize money.

MO %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ECreators%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EMohammed%20Amer%2C%20Ramy%20Youssef%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EStars%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EMohammed%20Amer%2C%20Teresa%20Ruiz%2C%20Omar%20Elba%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%204%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

MATCH INFO Hoffenheim v Liverpool

Uefa Champions League play-off, first leg

Location: Rhein-Neckar-Arena, Sinsheim

Kick-off: Tuesday, 10.45pm (UAE)

Grand slam winners since July 2003 Who has won major titles since Wimbledon 2003 when Roger Federer won his first grand slam Roger Federer 19 (8 Wimbledon, 5 Australian Open, 5 US Open, 1 French Open) Rafael Nadal 16 (10 French Open, 3 US Open, 2 Wimbledon, 1 Australian Open) Novak Djokovic 12 (6 Australian Open, 3 Wimbledon, 2 US Open, 1 French Open) Andy Murray 3 (2 Wimbledon, 1 US Open) Stan Wawrinka 3 (1 Australian Open, 1 French Open, 1 US Open) Andy Roddick 1 (1 US Open) Gaston Gaudio 1 (1 French Open) Marat Safin 1 (1 Australian Open) Juan Martin del Potro 1 (1 US Open) Marin Cilic 1 (1 US Open)

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

Groom and Two Brides Director: Elie Semaan Starring: Abdullah Boushehri, Laila Abdallah, Lulwa Almulla Rating: 3/5

EA Sports FC 26 Publisher: EA Sports Consoles: PC, PlayStation 4/5, Xbox Series X/S Rating: 3/5

Specs Engine: Duel electric motors

Power: 659hp

Torque: 1075Nm

On sale: Available for pre-order now

Price: On request

Jetour T1 specs Engine: 2-litre turbocharged Power: 254hp Torque: 390Nm Price: From Dh126,000 Available: Now

The%20specs %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EEngine%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ESingle%20front-axle%20electric%20motor%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPower%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E218hp%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETorque%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E330Nm%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETransmission%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ESingle-speed%20automatic%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EMax%20touring%20range%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E402km%20(claimed)%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPrice%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EFrom%20Dh215%2C000%20(estimate)%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EOn%20sale%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ESeptember%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Sole survivors Cecelia Crocker was on board Northwest Airlines Flight 255 in 1987 when it crashed in Detroit, killing 154 people, including her parents and brother. The plane had hit a light pole on take off

George Lamson Jr, from Minnesota, was on a Galaxy Airlines flight that crashed in Reno in 1985, killing 68 people. His entire seat was launched out of the plane

Bahia Bakari, then 12, survived when a Yemenia Airways flight crashed near the Comoros in 2009, killing 152. She was found clinging to wreckage after floating in the ocean for 13 hours.

Jim Polehinke was the co-pilot and sole survivor of a 2006 Comair flight that crashed in Lexington, Kentucky, killing 49.

The National Archives, Abu Dhabi Founded over 50 years ago, the National Archives collects valuable historical material relating to the UAE, and is the oldest and richest archive relating to the Arabian Gulf. Much of the material can be viewed on line at the Arabian Gulf Digital Archive - https://www.agda.ae/en

The specs Engine: 4.0-litre, six-cylinder Transmission: six-speed manual Power: 395bhp Torque: 420Nm Price: from Dh321,200 On sale: now

LOVE%20AGAIN %3Cp%3EDirector%3A%20Jim%20Strouse%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3EStars%3A%20Priyanka%20Chopra%20Jonas%2C%20Sam%20Heughan%2C%20Celine%20Dion%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3ERating%3A%202%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

FA%20Cup%20semi-final%20draw %3Cp%3ECoventry%20City%20v%20Manchester%20United%C2%A0%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3EManchester%20City%20v%20Chelsea%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E-%20Games%20to%20be%20played%20at%20Wembley%20Stadium%20on%20weekend%20of%20April%2020%2F21.%C2%A0%3C%2Fp%3E%0A