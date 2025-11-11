DP World Tour Championship: Players, prize money, how to watch in UAE and can anyone stop Rory McIlroy?

The European golf season reaches its finale this weekend with the DP World Tour Championship and crowning of the 2025 Race to Dubai winner.

After sweeping through five continents and 28 countries we have seen 36 different winners with 19 lifting a DP World Tour trophy for the first time.

All eyes in the golfing world are now firmly fixed on the UAE which is again hosting the DP World Tour play-offs.

What are the DP World Tour play-offs?

The DP World Tour now culminates in play-offs, which see two Rolex Series events in the UAE.

The first of which was the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship that ended on Sunday and it's then on to Dubai for the DP World Tour Championship on the Earth Course at Jumeirah Golf Estates (November 13–16).

What happened in Abu Dhabi?

Spectators at Yas Links witnessed some sensational action over the four days with Aaron Rai eventually sealing the title, beating Tommy Fleetwood after the first play-off hole.

It was Englishman Rai's first DP World Tour victory since winning the Scottish Masters crown in 2020, when he also defeated countryman Fleetwood in a play-off.

“Tommy is a phenomenal player and an even better person,” said Rai. “To play with him the last two days was really special. It's amazing to be here.”

Finishing just one shot behind the pair was Rory McIlroy who produced a sensational final round 62 which equalled the course record and was his lowest score on the DP World Tour this season.

“Obviously, I ended up one short, but it was a great day of golf, and a great way to end the week,” said McIlroy. “Also, it is a great way to go into next week in Dubai, as well.”

Alongside the Northern Irishman was Denmark's Nicolai Hojgaard, who narrowly missed an eagle chance at the last to join Fleetwood and Rai in the play-off.

Aaron Rai after winning the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship at Yas Links on November 9, 2025. Getty Images Aaron Rai of England is presented with the Falcon Trophy after winning the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship. Getty Images Aaron Rai after winning the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship. Getty Images Aaron Rai, left, after beating Tommy Fleetwood at the first play-off hole to win the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship title. Getty Images Aaron Rai last won a DP World Tour title more than five years ago, at the Scottish Open when he also defeated Tommy Fleetwood after a play-off. Getty Images England's Tommy Fleetwood finished on 25-under for the tournament but was denied the title after losing on the first play-off hole top Aaron Rai. AFP Rory McIlroy tees-off on the first hole on the way to a record-equalling final round of 62. He finished on 24-under, one shot behind winner Aaron Rai. Getty Images Tommy Fleetwood of England plays his third shot from a bunker on the 11th hole. Getty Images Aaron Rai tees-off on the ninth hole on the way to a final round 67. Getty Images Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland on the 16th green at Yas Links. Getty Images Daniel Hillier tees-off on the third hole on the way to a final round 65 which left him three strokes behind the winner on 22-under. Getty Images Tommy Fleetwood tees-off on the sixth hole on his way to a final round 67. Getty Images Nicolai Hojgaard plays his second shot on the 10th hole. The Dane finished on 24-under, one shot behind winner Aaron Rai. Getty Images

Who is leading the Race to Dubai?

1 Rory McIlroy (Northern Ireland) Points: 4,640.06

2 Marco Penge (England) 3,873.04

3 Tyrrell Hatton (England) 2,919.81

4 Kristoffer Reitan (Norway) 2,655.65

5 Robert MacIntyre (Scotland) 2,635.39

6 Adrien Saddier (France) 2,518.93

7 John Parry (England) 2,431.65

8 Alex Norren (Sweden) 2,414.32

9 Aaron Rai (England) 2,391.60

10 Tommy Fleetwood (England) 2,366.47

Who made the cut for Dubai?

While the top 70 available players in the Race to Dubai standings made it to Yas Links, only the top 50 after that will be teeing-off at Jumeirah Golf Estates on Thursday.

There will be 12,000 ranking points available at the DP World Tour Championship, with 2,000 points available to the winner in Dubai.

What happened last year?

A tearful McIlroy came out on top last time around the Earth Course by holding off the challenge of Rasmus Hojgaard to win his third DP World Tour Championship by two strokes.

Other DP World Tour Championship winners

Lee Westwood won the inaugural tournament in 2009 – then called the Dubai World Championship – by six strokes over Ross McGowen.

Since then, Henrik Stenson (2013 and 2014) and Matt Fitzpatrick (2016 and 2022) are both double winners, while McIlroy and Jon Rahm have each secured a hat-trick of titles.

Other champions include Danny Willett (2018), Collin Morikawa (2021) and Hojgaard (2023).

How much can they win this year?

The prize purse at the DP World Tour Championship is $10 million, with the winner banking $3m.

So how much is in the Race to Dubai prize pool?

The leading 10 players from the Race to Dubai Rankings will earn a share of $6m from a bonus pool, with the winner claiming $2m.

To be eligible for this, they must have played in four DP World Tour events and have also played in the DP World Tour Championship.

Those 10 will also earn PGA Tour cards for the 2026 season, granting them dual membership and expanded playing opportunities.

Rory McIlroy with his wife and daughter after securing the DP World Tour Championship title and sixth Race to Dubai crown at Jumeirah Golf Estates, on November 17, 2024 Rory McIlroy after winning the DP World Tour Championship. Getty Images Rory McIlroy with his wife Erica Stoll and daughter Poppy. Getty Images Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland poses with the DP World Tour Championship and Race to Dubai trophies. Getty Images Rory McIlroy with the DP World Tour Championship trophy. The Northern Irishman carded rounds of 67, 69, 68 and 69 to seal the title in Dubai. Getty Images Rory McIlroy celebrates with his caddie Harry Diamond on the 18th green after winning the DP World Tour Championship following a final round 69 that left him 15-under for the tournament. Getty Images Rory McIlroy celebrates his victory on the 18th green. Getty Images Rory McIlroy celebrates victory at the DP World Tour Championship in Dubai. Getty Images Rory McIlroy plays his second shot on the 18th hole. Getty Images Rory McIlroy lines up a putt on the eighth green. AP Rasmus Hojgaard, teeing-off on the second hole on his way to final round 71 that secured him second spot, two shots behind winner Rory McIlroy. Getty Images Adam Scott, playing a shot from a greenside bunker on the fourth hole, finished in a tie for third place after a final round 68. Getty Images Shane Lowry, talking with his caddie Darren Reynolds on the 18th green, fired a final round 68 to finish tied for third place, four shots off the lead. Getty Images Tyrrell Hatton finished sixth overall after a final round 71, five shots behind winner Rory McIlroy. Getty Images

Who are the past Race to Dubai champions?

Since its launch in 2009, there have been nine different champions: Lee Westwood (2009, 2020), Martin Kaymer (2010), Luke Donald (2011), Rory McIlroy (2012, 2014, 2015, 2022, 2023, 2024), Henrik Stenson (2013, 2016), Tommy Fleetwood (2017), Francesco Molinari (2018), Jon Rahm (2019) and Collin Morikawa (2021).

Before that it was known as the Order of Merit with Scotland’s Colin Montgomerie holding the record of winning the season-long ranking eight times. Other winners included the likes of Seve Ballesteros, Nick Faldo, Bernhard Langer, Sandy Lyle, Ian Woosnam and Ernie Els.

Can anyone stop McIlroy?

Englishman Penge, 27, is the only man realistically still in the running following his wins in China, Denmark and Spain this year, but if McIlroy wins, the Race to Dubai is his again.

Even overall victory for Penge will not be enough if McIlroy finishes solo second, although any tie for second or worse will leave McIlroy short with a Penge victory.

How much are tickets?

General admission tickets are free for Thursday and Friday. For weekend days, visit here for more information.

How to watch on TV in the UAE

The tournament will be available to watch on Starzplay while fans can keep up with feature matches on the DP World Tour YouTube channel.

