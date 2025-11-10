Sheikh Hamdan meets golf star Rory McIlroy

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, met golf star Rory McIlroy on Monday.
Dubai's Crown Prince praised McIlroy for his achievements and wished him continued success in the upcoming DP World Tour Championship tournament in Dubai from November 13-16.
McIlroy thanked Sheikh Hamdan for his kind words and praised Dubai and the UAE for hosting major tournaments that draw the world’s top golfers.
“Dubai has always held a special place in both my career and my life. I won my first professional title here at the Dubai Desert Classic in 2009, I’ve won more tournaments in Dubai than in any other city in the world, and I even called it home for several years,” he said.
“One of my earliest commercial partners was Jumeirah, so in many ways, Dubai has been part of my journey from the very beginning.”
