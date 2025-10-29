Karim Benzema gets the better of Cristiano Ronaldo as Al Ittihad advance in King's Cup

Karim Benzema got the better of former Real Madrid teammate Cristiano Ronaldo as his Al Ittihad side eliminated Al Nassr from the King's Cup at the last 16.

Ittihad captain Benzema opened the scoring for the visitors on 15 minutes with a cool finish following a quick counterattack.

Nassr restored parity on the half-hour when Ronaldo supplied an assist for teammate Angelo. Houssem Aouar's goal two minutes into first-half added time proved to be the winner.

Ittihad played the majority of the second half with 10 men after Ahmed Al Julaydan was shown a red card but stood firm as Nassr chased an equaliser.

"We stand tall, learn, and move forward together," Ronaldo posted on his social media channels.

"Big win tonight. Important for the team and our fans. When we talk, we do," Benzema posted on Instagram.

The defeat means another missed opportunity for Portuguese superstar Ronaldo to end his trophy drought in Saudi Arabia.

Since joining the Riyadh giants in late 2022, Ronaldo is yet to win any major silverware, though Nassr top the Saudi Pro League table by three points.

Elsewhere, Asian champions Al Ahli made light work of Al Batin with Saudi international Feras Al Brikan and England forward on target in a 3-0 win.

A Marcos Leonardo penalty secured a 1-0 victory for Hilal over Al Okhdood while former Belgium winger Yannick Carrasco's successful spot kick earned Al Shabab safe passage over Al Zife.

Al Khaleej beat Al Taawoon 5-3 on penalties after their match finished 1-1 while Mateo Retegui, who joined Al Qadsiah this summer in a record transfer, opened the scoring in a 3-1 win over Al Hazm.

Al Fateh booked their place in the last eight courtesy of a 2-0 win over Al Riyadh and Al Kholood beat Al Najma 1-0.