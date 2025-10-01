Shabab Al Ahli stun Saudi Pro League champions Al Ittihad in AFC Champions League

UAE champions Shabab Al Ahli picked up a big win on the road as they edged out manager-less Saudi champions Al Ittihad in Jeddah on Tuesday.
Iranian midfielder Saeid Ezatolahi scored the game's only goal in what was Al Ittihad's second straight defeat in the Asian Champions League Elite.
The loss for a side featuring Karim Benzema, Ngolo Kante and Fabinho came with interim boss Hassan Khalifa in charge after Laurent Blanc had been fired following Friday's loss to Cristiano Ronaldo's Al Nassr in SPL action.
Ezatolahi netted the game's only goal five minutes before half-time when he emerged at the far post to nod in Federico Cartabia's corner from the right.
The result leaves Al Ittihad in 11th place in the 12-team west Asian league phase standings after two matches with the first eight finishers qualifying for March's knockout rounds.
"After a loss it's always hard to describe how we feel, it's not good," said Al Ittihad defender Mario Mitaj.
"The only thing we can say is we will come back stronger, we will try to improve the things we did not do well and apologies to our fans who came to see us."
The win moves Paulo Souza's Shabab Al Ahli on to four points, two points behind early leaders Al Hilal from Saudi Arabia and alongside fellow Emirati sides Sharjah FC and Al Wahda as well as defending champions Al Ahli Saudi.
In Doha, Sharjah fought back to earn a 1-1 draw with Al Sadd, with Brazil-born striker Caio Lucas netting the equaliser in the 73rd minute.
Qatar international Akram Afif had given the home side the lead in the 18th minute with a well-struck effort from the edge of the area that flew past Darwish Mohammad, beating the Sharjah goalkeeper at his near post.
Caio missed from the penalty spot three minutes later but made amends with 17 minutes remaining when he volleyed in Adel Taarabt's lofted pass from close range.
"It was hard, tough, but we suffered a little bit and in the end we got the goal," said Caio. "Unfortunately I missed the penalty but this is life, we have to continue."
