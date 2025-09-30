Philadelphia 76ers relish chance to face New York Knicks in 'amazing' Abu Dhabi ahead of NBA season

On the back of a difficult 2024-25 campaign that saw them slump to a 24-58 record and miss the play-offs, the Philadelphia 76ers are in Abu Dhabi, looking to get their pre-season off to a positive start when they take on the New York Knicks in a double-header at Etihad Arena this week.

Some injuries still cast a shadow over the team, with former MVP Joel Embiid and nine-time All-Star Paul George yet to confirm a return date and Jared McCain suffering a UCL tear in his right shooting hand. But the Sixers were in good spirits as they gave 150 kids an experience of a lifetime during a basketball clinic at NYU Abu Dhabi on Tuesday.

Embiid, who had ice wrapped around his recovering knee at the start, was joined by George, Tyrese Maxey, Adem Bona and the rest of the Sixers squad, who put the children through their paces during the 60-minute workout.

“It was awesome,” Bona told The National on the sidelines of the clinic. “It's really amazing to be able to help the kids, to see the excitement in their eyes.

“They were really excited to be here and, also, we just have to match the energy, bring the same similar energy they bring. Helping out, showing that we care, representing the NBA and the Philadelphia 76ers is really important to us, so it was a great experience.”

For a fourth consecutive year, the NBA has brought two teams to play preseason games in the UAE capital, thanks to a multi-year deal between the league and the Department of Culture and Tourism Abu Dhabi.

Joel Embiid of NBA team the Philadelphia 76ers during a coaching clinic at NYU Abu Dhabi. All images by Chris Whiteoak / The National Philadelphia 76ers' Adem Bona at the coaching clinic Andre Drummond speaks to children at the coaching clinic in Abi Dhabi Paul George of Philadelphia 76ers with children at the coaching clinic Joel Embiid of the Philadelphia 76ers Philadelphia 76ers' Paul George signing autographs at the coaching clinic in Abu Dhabi Philadelphia 76ers players at the coaching clinic in Abu Dhabi Joel Embiid with Philadelphia 76ers teammates at the coaching clinic in Abu Dhabi Players from the Philadelphia 76ers at the coaching clinic in Abu Dhabi Players from NBA side the Philadelphia 76ers at the coaching clinic in Abu Dhabi

The partnership is multifaceted and includes grass roots initiatives, talent development, and direct interaction between the Abu Dhabi youth and NBA players in settings like the clinic conducted on Tuesday.

For the players, the trip to Abu Dhabi is a crucial part of their preparations for the new season, and it gives them a chance to square off with a team that made the Eastern Conference finals in their last campaign.

“It's really important for us. This trip is going to be a huge factor for the team,” said Bona. “It helps with team bonding, we get to spend more time together.

“We're out here playing the New York Knicks, it's a really important game for our pre-season, so it's really important getting to spend time with the team, build our team bonding, build the team chemistry ahead of the season.

“It's also amazing that we get to do it in Abu Dhabi here, learn the new culture of the people here and also the way of life here so it's an amazing trip for us.”

The 22-year-old Bona is entering his sophomore season with the Sixers, who drafted the Nigerian-born Turkish centre last year.

With injuries plaguing Philadelphia all season, Bona was called upon during his rookie year way more than was initially expected and he ended up taking part in 58 of the 82 regular season games.

In the last month of the 2024-25 campaign, he averaged 29.5 minutes on the court, and an impressive 13.8 points and 8.3 rebounds per game.

“I would say the most important thing that was said to me was being patient,” said Bona of the most valuable advice he received after getting drafted.

“Patience is key, you never know when you're going to be called upon, you just got to be ready and stay patient whenever you get called.

“It definitely doesn't come easily. Patience is really hard but I believe that when you wait and stay patient, the end result you feel more fulfilling and more thrilled because after the end it pays off and you feel more grateful.”

Bona is coming off of a big summer, where he was part of the Turkey squad that clinched the silver medal at the EuroBasket championship two weeks ago.

His teammates, like Maxey, and Sixers coach Nick Nurse can already see the progress he has made over the summer, both technically and physically, and Bona agrees that his national team experience was invaluable.

“It definitely did help. The EuroBasket is one of the biggest competitions, the biggest stage in basketball in Europe so it was really exciting for me to be there, to experience that moment, to play with my teammates,” said Bona.

“Most of the guys there, I've been playing with them since I was younger so it was a good experience but for my basketball confidence, it helped a lot.

“Playing a high-stake game like the quarter-finals, playing the knockout games where you know every player matters, that was really good for me.

“Just kind of also set the platform for me going to the NBA, playing in the play-offs where like every single player matters so it's really exciting.”

The Sixers will take on the Knicks in Game 1 on Thursday at 8pm local time and in Game 2 on Saturday at 7pm.

