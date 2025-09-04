Tyrrell Hatton, Marco Penge and Haotong Li confirmed for season finale at DP World Tour Championship

Tyrrell Hatton will bid to complete a UAE double after being confirmed for the DP World Tour Championship.

The 33-year-old Englishman plays the majority of his season on the LIV Golf League circuit.

Despite his reduced appearances on what was formerly known as the European Tour, he has remained near the top of the Race to Dubai standings since winning the Dubai Desert Classic for the first time in January.

Hatton, who was confirmed this week in a largely unchanged European team for the Ryder Cup later this month, was runner-up at the DP World Tour Championship in 2016.

He has frequently contended for the season-ending title at the Earth Course. He will get the chance to claim the elusive title after being named by the organisers on Thursday morning among a group of confirmed starters for the tournament.

“I had a great start to the year in Dubai, so I’m really looking forward to returning to finish the season at what is always one of the best stops of the year on the tour,” Hatton said.

Marco Penge, Kristoffer Reitan and Haotong Li, who have also all won on the 2025 Race to Dubai, have also been confirmed for the tournament, which will be played from November 13-16.

Along with defending champion and reigning Race to Dubai champion Rory McIlroy, they make up the current top five on the 2025 Race to Dubai standings.

has enjoyed a breakout season, a year after narrowly retaining his playing privileges with a 110th-place finish in the rankings. Getty Images

Hatton’s English compatriot, Penge, has enjoyed a breakout season, a year after narrowly retaining his playing privileges with a 110th-place finish in the rankings.

The 27-year-old earned his first Tour title earlier this year at the Hainan Classic in China, before another victory at the Danish Golf Championship lifted him to second on the money list.

That also confirmed his place in the DP World Tour Play-Offs – which includes the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship in the penultimate week of the season – for the first time.

“It’s been an incredible season for me,” said Penge. “To go from just keeping my card last year to winning twice and now being right up there on the Race to Dubai is something I could only have dreamed of.

“To have the chance to compete for the Harry Vardon Trophy [by winning the Race] in Dubai is really special, and I’m looking forward to finishing the season on such a big stage.”

Reitan’s run to the top echelons of the tour has been similarly noteworthy. He finished seventh on the HotelPlanner Tour’s Road to Mallorca rankings last season.

He became only the second Norwegian to win on the DP World Tour with success at the Soudal Open in Belgium in May.

Several top-five finishes subsequent to that win have placed him third in the rankings as he prepares to make his debut at the DP World Tour Championship.

“Every player wants to be part of this tournament – it shows you’ve had a good year, and hopefully I can finish the season strongly,” Reitan said.

