The ref, the colonel and the golf pro: India’s Diksha Dagar thrives as part of team at PIF London Championship

With a former Premier League referee and an Indian Army colonel as part of the support crew, you might think laughs would be in short supply for Diksha Dagar’s team at the PIF London Championship.

No time for fun. Rather some regimented, rules-based focus, as the players target both team at personal success at the Ladies European Tour event at Centurion Club.

The tournament includes a team competition, based on the collective scores of each four-ball, as well as the standard singles event.

As such, each match involves more camaraderie between the players than most other weeks on tour.

Chloe Williams, one of the quartet, has Mike Dean, one of Premier League football’s best known ex-refs, on her bag. Dagar, meanwhile, has her own father, Col Narinder Dagar, as her caddie.

Dean was renowned for being about as flamboyant as it was possible for a ref to be, but the main character energy is all Narinder’s.

He was vocal in his support of all the players. Especially so his daughter. At the 11th tee box on Friday’s opening day, instead of insisting on some focus, he flicked water at her.

After almost every shot his daughter played, he raised his hand for a high-five. Sometimes it was reciprocated, sometimes he got a fist bump, and sometimes she just left him hanging.

Her game was good enough to bring a smile to her face, anyway. The 24-year-old left-hander shot a smart 3-under par on Friday’s opening day, leaving her within three shots of the leaders.

“Because of him, he has made the game very exciting for me,” Diksha said. “In golf, sometimes there's no excitement, and no energy.

“If that is the case, then it becomes kind of a bit boring. He's the one who makes the game very exciting, and I love it. It keeps me motivated.”

Narinder played golf himself, as a club player. He encouraged his daughter to play all sports – she tried tennis and swimming, as well – and he was thrilled when she took to golf.

“Golf is such an amazing sport,” he said. “It has longevity and it's such an amazing game. It tests you mentally, and challenges your mind as well, besides being physical.

“It's a wonderful game. It's such an amazing game. It gets into your head, so it's addictive.”

Diksha has faced more challenges than most. She, and her brother, were born deaf. She has worn hearing aids since she was five years old, and currently has implants which are not visible.

She has excelled in spite of her disability. She has won twice on the Ladies European Tour before. Although she has not challenged for trophies yet this season, she has had a variety of creditable finishes lately, including at the Women’s Open last weekend in Wales.

She is confident she is tracking in the right direction. “The main thing is I'm working on my fitness and I'm staying focused on my game,” she said.

“I always try to find a way to improve myself because I believe there's always scope for improvement. I just want to try to go up and up, and keep working hard.”

Her father is proud to be along for the journey. “We are enjoying it and we are working hard,” Narinder said.

“There's a lot of hard work involved. She's putting in a lot of hard work, but there is a lot of enjoyment, satisfaction, and joy.

“It's fantastic to be around a good golfer, a good athlete. That provides satisfaction. What is better than seeing your own daughter playing so well?

“We are so proud of her, what she's doing. It's amazing if we are getting this opportunity.”

Diksha said she enjoys playing as part of a team, in a tournament organised by Golf Saudi.

“This is kind of my nature,” she said. “There is lots of possibility in the team and there's always a team spirit and you are motivating others, pushing each other. You feel positive.”

And having a cheerleader like her dad in such proximity also helps. Narinder said he is always cautious about striking the right tone with his exuberance.

“Certain things are required on the golf course, and we are aware when we need to be quiet,” he said.

“But thereafter you have to be relaxed. It depends on the match situation as well. There has to be a fun element. Even if there is some stress, then you have to endure it and take it. And of course that is also a good thing.”

