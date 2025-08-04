Maro Itoje of the British and Irish Lions lifts the winners trophy in Sydney. Getty Images
Maro Itoje of the British and Irish Lions lifts the winners trophy in Sydney. Getty Images
Nic White embraces Wallabies teammate Dylan Pietsch after victory in the third Test of the series against the British & Irish Lions at Accor Stadium in Sydney on Saturday, August 2, 2025. Getty Images
Nic White embraces Wallabies teammate Dylan Pietsch after victory in the third Test of the series against the British & Irish Lions at Accor Stadium in Sydney on Saturday, August 2, 2025. Getty Images
Australia's Max Jorgensen runs towards the try line during the third Test against the British & Irish Lions. AFP
Australia's Max Jorgensen runs towards the try line during the third Test against the British & Irish Lions. AFP
Australia's Jeremy Williams places the ball back in the ruck. AFP
Australia's Jeremy Williams places the ball back in the ruck. AFP
Len Ikitau of Australia is tackled by Finn Russell and Ollie Chessum of the Lions. EPA
Len Ikitau of Australia is tackled by Finn Russell and Ollie Chessum of the Lions. EPA
Ellis Genge of the Lions is tackled by Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii of Australia in Sydney. Getty Images
Ellis Genge of the Lions is tackled by Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii of Australia in Sydney. Getty Images
Tadhg Beirne of the Lions during the third Test. Getty Images
Tadhg Beirne of the Lions during the third Test. Getty Images

Sport

France should not replace Australia in British & Irish Lions tour cycle - but Argentina deserve a chance

Tour Down Under is second series win in a row over the Wallabies for the Lions, and has led to calls to venture to a new destination

Paul Radley
Paul Radley

August 04, 2025

  • English
  • Arabic

Andy Farrell, the triumphant coach of the British & Irish Lions, suggested the very idea of replacing Australia on the tour programme is “insulting”.

Both to the home team as well as the touring one, presumably. His side’s achievement should not be cheapened by the idea that their opponents this summer were undeserving of the fixture.

It is true that Australian rugby union has been in the doldrums. But that is based on very high standards in a country who have twice been world champions. It should be remembered that that is more than all of the Lions’ constituent nations combined.

They showed in winning the final Test in Sydney on Saturday that there is enough fight left in them to merit continued involvement in the Lions tour cycle.

Plus, an invitational team are always playing a dangerous game if they threaten to drop fixtures based on one bad crop.

In a sports world where everything needs to be new and jazzy and innovative – the Hundred, the Baller League, Olympic 3v3 basketball, as well as the touted breakaway rugby event, R360 – the ritual and routine of the Lions sets it apart.

Lions Tests are memorable because there are only three of them every four years. And, for the host team, that’s three every 12 years. That is a long time to stew on defeat, which is why it means so much.

This 2-1 series win in Australia was the first time the Lions have returned to a country in the professional era – meaning since 1997 – and won again. When they won there back in 2013, it had been the Lions’ first series victory in 16 years.

Having a winning record against the Wallabies does not mean a trip to Australia is not worth it.

Australian rugby might be at a low ebb. The World Cup wins in 1991 and 1999 are a long time past now, and the sport in the country has faced two decades of decline.

But they are set to host an expanded Rugby World Cup in 2027. The evidence of the final Test win in Sydney suggests they are building a side who will at least be more competitive than in the last World Cup, where they exited in the group stage for the first time.

It is a long time away when they are next due to host the Lions, and there is no guarantee that they will.

France have been touted as a new opponent for the touring side. Abdelatif Benazzi, the Moroccan-born former France lock turned administrator, has pitched for the Lions to travel to his country in future.

Are they the most deserving? What would be gained from the four nations who make up the Lions ganging up to face a team they all do every year in the Six Nations anyway?

Would a trip to France even feel like a Lions tour? As Maro Itoje, the Lions captain, said after the idea was put to him: “It needs a long-haul flight.”

Surely the most consideration should be paid to Argentina. If a new destination can be shoehorned into the Lions cycle, they should be heading to South America.

New in the professional era, at least. The Lions have been to Argentina before. Coincidentally, their last series clean sweep occurred when they played nine games there, in 1927.

Amazingly, Argentina have reached the top echelons of rugby union – in both XVs and sevens, where they have been World Series champions for two seasons running – despite being propped up by a largely amateur domestic game.

Financial powerhouses, like the British and Irish unions, apparently can barely even afford to run sevens programmes at all any more, let alone make them competitive.

And yet Argentina are peerless in the abridged format, all while climbing to No 7 in the world in XVs. They were good enough, too, to mete out the only defeat to the 2025 Lions until the final Test in Sydney.

The largely amateur status of the game there is one thing which could be held against staging a full Lions tour to Argentina. Would the midweek tour matches be competitive enough?

Well, the 2025 Lions were barely pressed in their tour matches, until the Australia sides at least teamed up with some Pasifika talent based across the ditch in New Zealand.

An Argentina tour need not be confined solely to one country. Uruguay and Chile are emerging forces in the sport, and could be worthy tour match opposition.

A South America tour would also plug straight in to the fuzzy old traditions of the Lions. A trip into uncharted territory – in the modern era, at least – while making new Lions lore off the beaten track.

Buenos Aires would be an adventure. Santiago and Montevideo also.

How to fit them in without taking away from what makes the Lions so special already is a different question altogether. But Argentina deserve to welcome the Lions.

The Pope's itinerary

Sunday, February 3, 2019 - Rome to Abu Dhabi
1pm: departure by plane from Rome / Fiumicino to Abu Dhabi
10pm: arrival at Abu Dhabi Presidential Airport


Monday, February 4
12pm: welcome ceremony at the main entrance of the Presidential Palace
12.20pm: visit Abu Dhabi Crown Prince at Presidential Palace
5pm: private meeting with Muslim Council of Elders at Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque
6.10pm: Inter-religious in the Founder's Memorial


Tuesday, February 5 - Abu Dhabi to Rome
9.15am: private visit to undisclosed cathedral
10.30am: public mass at Zayed Sports City – with a homily by Pope Francis
12.40pm: farewell at Abu Dhabi Presidential Airport
1pm: departure by plane to Rome
5pm: arrival at the Rome / Ciampino International Airport

BRIEF SCORES

England 228-7, 50 overs
N Sciver 51; J Goswami 3-23

India 219, 48.4 overs
P Raut 86, H Kaur 51; A Shrubsole 6-46

England won by nine runs

Generation Start-up: Awok company profile

Started: 2013

Founder: Ulugbek Yuldashev

Sector: e-commerce

Size: 600 plus

Stage: still in talks with VCs

Principal Investors: self-financed by founder

MATCH INFO

Manchester United 1 (Greenwood 77')

Everton 1 (Lindelof 36' og)

RACE CARD

6.30pm: Baniyas Group 2 (PA) Dh 97,500 (Dirt) 1,400m.

7.05pm Maiden (TB) Dh 82,500 (D) 1,200m

7.40pm Maiden (TB) Dh 82,500 (D) 1,400m

8.15pm Handicap (TB) Dh 82,500 (D) 1,400m

8.50pm Rated Conditions (TB) Dh 120,000 (D) 1,600m

9.25pm Handicap (TB) Dh 95,000 (D) 1,200m

10pm Handicap (TB) Dh 85,000 (D) 2,000m

Kareem Shaheen on Canada
PROFILE OF CURE.FIT

Started: July 2016

Founders: Mukesh Bansal and Ankit Nagori

Based: Bangalore, India

Sector: Health & wellness

Size: 500 employees

Investment: $250 million

Investors: Accel, Oaktree Capital (US); Chiratae Ventures, Epiq Capital, Innoven Capital, Kalaari Capital, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Piramal Group’s Anand Piramal, Pratithi Investment Trust, Ratan Tata (India); and Unilever Ventures (Unilever’s global venture capital arm)

Museum&nbsp;of&nbsp;the&nbsp;Future&nbsp;in&nbsp;numbers
  •  78 metres is the height of the museum
  •  30,000 square metres is its total area
  •  17,000 square metres is the length of the stainless steel facade
  •  14 kilometres is the length of LED lights used on the facade
  •  1,024 individual pieces make up the exterior 
  •  7 floors in all, with one for administrative offices
  •  2,400 diagonally intersecting steel members frame the torus shape
  •  100 species of trees and plants dot the gardens
  •  Dh145 is the price of a ticket
Stage 2 results

Caleb Ewan (AUS) Lotto Soudal 04:18:18

Sam Bennett (IRL) Deceuninck-QuickStep 00:00:02

Arnaud Demare (FRA) Groupama-FDJ 00:00:04

4 Diego Ulissi (ITA) UAE Team Emirates

5 Rick Zabel (GER) Israel Start-Up Nation

General Classification

Caleb Ewan (AUS) Lotto Soudal 07:47:19

2 Sam Bennett (IRL) Deceuninck-QuickStep 00:00:12

3 Arnaud Demare (FRA) Groupama-FDJ 00:00:16

4 Nikolai Cherkasov (RUS) Gazprom-Rusvelo 00:00:17

5 Alexey Lutsensko (KAZ) Astana Pro Team 00:00:19

TEAMS

EUROPE:
Justin Rose, Francesco Molinari, Tyrrell Hatton, Tommy Fleetwood, Jon Rahm, Rory McIlroy, Alex Noren, Thorbjorn Olesen, Paul Casey, Sergio Garcia, Ian Poulter, Henrik Stenson

USA:
Brooks Koepka, Justin Thomas, Dustin Johnson, Patrick Reed, Bubba Watson, Jordan Spieth,​​​​​​​ Rickie Fowler, Webb Simpson, Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson, Bryson DeChambeau ( 1 TBC)

While you're here
Major honours

ARSENAL

  • FA Cup - 2005

BARCELONA

  • La Liga - 2013
  • Copa del Rey - 2012
  • Fifa Club World Cup - 2011

CHELSEA

  • Premier League - 2015, 2017
  • FA Cup - 2018
  • League Cup - 2015

SPAIN

  • World Cup - 2010
  • European Championship - 2008, 2012
Updated: August 04, 2025, 9:00 AM`
RugbyAustraliaEngland
Read next...
UAE will have to work hard and think long term if they want to qualify for the next Rugby World Cup. Photo: Asian Rugby

What UAE need to do to get closer to Rugby World Cup dream

Qais Al Dhalai, president of Asia Rugby and vice president of of the UAE Rugby Federation, believes it is time for the Rugby World Cup to return to Asia. Victor Besa / The national

Qais Al Dhalai: Rugby World Cup needs to evolve as a global show