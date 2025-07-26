British & Irish Lions seal 'fairy-tale' victory to beat Australia and clinch series

Hugo Keenan scores a last-gasp try to earn the British & Irish Lions a 29-26 win over Australia in the second Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on July 26, 2025. AP
Hugo Keenan scores a last-gasp try to earn the British & Irish Lions a 29-26 win over Australia in the second Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on July 26, 2025. AP
Hugo Keenan is held aloft after his match-winning try in Melbourne that gave the Lions a 2-0 lead in a three-Test series. Getty Images
Hugo Keenan is held aloft after his match-winning try in Melbourne that gave the Lions a 2-0 lead in a three-Test series. Getty Images
Lions players celebrate their victory which meant they took an unassailable 2-0 series lead. Getty Images
Lions players celebrate their victory which meant they took an unassailable 2-0 series lead. Getty Images
Lions' Bundee Aki celebrates victory at the MCG. Getty Images
Lions' Bundee Aki celebrates victory at the MCG. Getty Images
Lions' Huw Jones scores a try just before half-time despite the efforts of Tate McDermott and Max Jorgensen. AFP
Lions' Huw Jones scores a try just before half-time despite the efforts of Tate McDermott and Max Jorgensen. AFP
Lions' Tom Curry celebrates scoring a first-half try during the match in Melbourne. PA
Lions' Tom Curry celebrates scoring a first-half try during the match in Melbourne. PA
British and Irish Lions' Tom Curry scores a try under pressure from Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii of Australia. AFP
British and Irish Lions' Tom Curry scores a try under pressure from Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii of Australia. AFP
Australia's Tom Wright dives over to score his side's third try against the British & Irish Lions. AP
Australia's Tom Wright dives over to score his side's third try against the British & Irish Lions. AP
Action from the second Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. AP
Action from the second Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. AP
Jake Gordon goes over for Australia in the first half against the British & Irish Lions. Getty Images
Jake Gordon goes over for Australia in the first half against the British & Irish Lions. Getty Images
Australia's Jake Gordon celebrates scoring a try with Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii. Getty Images
Australia's Jake Gordon celebrates scoring a try with Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii. Getty Images
Australia's James Slipper, center, scores his side's first try during the second rugby union test against the British & Irish Lions at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne, Australia, Saturday, July 26, 2025. (AP Photo / Asanka Brendon Ratnayake)
Australia's James Slipper, center, scores his side's first try during the second rugby union test against the British & Irish Lions at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne, Australia, Saturday, July 26, 2025. (AP Photo / Asanka Brendon Ratnayake)
Lions' Dan Sheehan scores the game's first try try after 17 minutes. Getty Images
Lions' Dan Sheehan scores the game's first try try after 17 minutes. Getty Images
James Lowe of the British & Irish Lions, left, battles for a high ball with Australia's Tom Wright. AP
James Lowe of the British & Irish Lions, left, battles for a high ball with Australia's Tom Wright. AP

Sport

British & Irish Lions seal 'fairy-tale' victory to beat Australia and clinch series

Tourists were 23-5 down in first-half but launched a fightback that ended with a last-gasp try from Hugo Keenan in front of 90,000 fans at the MCG

The National

July 26, 2025

  • English
  • Arabic

A last-gasp try from Hugo Keenan earned the British & Irish Lions a thrilling comeback victory over Australia that sealed the three-Test series with a match still to play.

It was a very different Australia from the first Test when they had gone down 27-19 in Brisbane after finding themselves 17-5 at the break.

This time, it was the home side who dominated from the start in front of 90,307 fans at the Melbourne Cricket Ground against a sloppy Lions, with the Wallabies establishing a 23-5 lead thanks to tries from James Slipper, Jake Gordon and Tom Wright.

But Andy Farrell's side produced the response needed with Tom Curry and Huw Jones going over before the break, reducing the deficit to six points.

A Tadhg Beirne try in the second half left the Lions just two points behind before Keenan's big moment in the 80th minute when he rode a tackle to claim the decisive try.

The finish was unbearably tense as match officials checked the score to see if there had been a dangerous clearout by Jac Morgan earlier in the move before clearing the Wales captain of any wrong doing.

The Irish full-back was injured at the start of the tour and then missed out on his Lions debut after taking ill.

“I was screaming pass it, pass it,” said coach Farrell on match-winner Keenan. “After what he has been through, it was all worth it. To score at the death of a Lions Test.

“These players have dreamt of playing for the Lions. It was a fairy tale. We want to win every game but we will take a breath after that one.”

They remain unbeaten after eight tour games in Australia with only the final dead rubber Test in Sydney next weekend standing between them and a whitewash.

Lions captain Maro Itoje – a colossus for the tourists – added: Big Faz [Andy] was telling us to play big and be bigger all the time and believe in ourselves. I give credit to the bench they came on and made the difference.

“It's amazing as I always say it's not about me, it's about all those on the pitch and those Lions fans in the stands.”

After a shaky start that saw Australia take a 6-0 advantage – courtesy of two fine penalties taken in style by Tom Lynagh – Lions hit back in the simplest of fashions in the 17th minute when Ireland hooker Dan Sheehan tapped and powered over the line.

But that joy was short-lived as a spell of home pressure ended with veteran prop James Slipper squeezing his way over restoring their six-point lead, with Tommy Freeman being sent to the sin-bin because of poor Lions discipline.

And it was to prove costly as things quickly went from bad to worse for the tourists as Australia took complete control of the Test courtesy of quick-fire tries from scrum-half Gordon – scything through the Lions defence – and full-back Wright to establish a 23-5 lead just past the half-hour mark.

The latter try saw Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii power through before feeding Wright who raced clear to touch down, celebrating with his arms outstretched in front of ecstatic MCG home fans.

But the game seemingly hurtling away from them, the Lions responded with two tries of their own in the space of four minutes. First, Jamison Gibson-Park combined with Jack Conan, to set up Curry for a one-on-one which he finished confidently in the corner.

Then Scottish centre Jones powered over before international teammate Russell added the extras as a breathless first half ended with Australia holding a 23-17 lead.

The points may have dried up after the break but the tension remained consistently high. After Lynagh took the lead back up to nine with a penalty, Curry then produced a try-saving tackle to deny Suaalii who would have put Australia into another commanding position.

And Curry's efforts were swiftly rewarded when Ireland's Beirne surged through three Wallabie tackles to score, following fine work by James Lowe, with Finn Russell converting from out wide, bringing the Lions to within two points.

Then, with seconds left on the clock, Keenan would go over to break Australian hearts and earn the Lions a series victory with the final Test in Sydney still to play.

It is the first time since 1997 that the Lions have wrapped up a Test series with a game to spare, and not since 1966 have they managed the feat against Australia.

“I suppose you don't think about scoring the winner, especially with my try-scoring record,” said Keenan. “It was of the back of countless phases, it will be one I saviour forever.”

On Women's Day
WITHIN%20SAND
%3Cp%3EDirector%3A%20Moe%20Alatawi%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3EStarring%3A%20Ra%E2%80%99ed%20Alshammari%2C%20Adwa%20Fahd%2C%20Muhand%20Alsaleh%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3ERating%3A%203%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A
On Women's Day
POWERWASH%20SIMULATOR
%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDeveloper%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20FuturLab%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPublisher%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ESquare%20Enix%20Collective%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EConsole%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ENintendo%20Switch%2C%3Cstrong%3E%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EPlayStation%204%20%26amp%3B%205%2C%20Xbox%20Series%20X%2FS%20and%20PC%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%204%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A
While you're here
The%20specs
%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EEngine%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%202-litre%204-cylinder%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPower%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E153hp%20at%206%2C000rpm%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETorque%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E200Nm%20at%204%2C000rpm%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETransmission%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E6-speed%20auto%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFuel%20consumption%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E6.3L%2F100km%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPrice%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EDh106%2C900%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EOn%20sale%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3Enow%3C%2Fp%3E%0A
The candidates

Dr Ayham Ammora, scientist and business executive

Ali Azeem, business leader

Tony Booth, professor of education

Lord Browne, former BP chief executive

Dr Mohamed El-Erian, economist

Professor Wyn Evans, astrophysicist

Dr Mark Mann, scientist

Gina MIller, anti-Brexit campaigner

Lord Smith, former Cabinet minister

Sandi Toksvig, broadcaster

 

The specs: 2018 Jeep Compass

Price, base: Dh100,000 (estimate)

Engine: 2.4L four-cylinder

Transmission: Nine-speed automatic

Power: 184bhp at 6,400rpm

Torque: 237Nm at 3,900rpm

Fuel economy, combined: 9.4L / 100km

What are the influencer academy modules?
  1. Mastery of audio-visual content creation. 
  2. Cinematography, shots and movement.
  3. All aspects of post-production.
  4. Emerging technologies and VFX with AI and CGI.
  5. Understanding of marketing objectives and audience engagement.
  6. Tourism industry knowledge.
  7. Professional ethics.
On Women's Day
Killing of Qassem Suleimani
The specs

Engine: 2.0-litre 4cyl turbo

Power: 261hp at 5,500rpm

Torque: 405Nm at 1,750-3,500rpm

Transmission: 9-speed auto

Fuel consumption: 6.9L/100km

On sale: Now

Price: From Dh117,059

You might also like
AS%20WE%20EXIST
%3Cp%3EAuthor%3A%20Kaoutar%20Harchi%C2%A0%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3EPublisher%3A%20Other%20Press%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3EPages%3A%20176%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3EAvailable%3A%20Now%3C%2Fp%3E%0A
The National's picks

4.35pm: Tilal Al Khalediah
5.10pm: Continous
5.45pm: Raging Torrent
6.20pm: West Acre
7pm: Flood Zone
7.40pm: Straight No Chaser
8.15pm: Romantic Warrior
8.50pm: Calandogan
9.30pm: Forever Young

QUARTER-FINAL

Wales 20-19 France

Wales: T: Wainwright, Moriarty. Cons: Biggar (2) Pens: Biggar 2

France: T: Vahaamahina, Ollivon, Vakatawa Cons: Ntamack (2)

More from Rashmee Roshan Lall
COMPANY%20PROFILE
%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EName%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Floward%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ERiyadh%2C%20Saudi%20Arabia%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFounders%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EAbdulaziz%20Al%20Loughani%20and%20Mohamed%20Al%20Arifi%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ESector%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EE-commerce%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETotal%20funding%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EAbout%20%24200%20million%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestors%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EAljazira%20Capital%2C%20Rainwater%20Partners%2C%20STV%20and%20Impact46%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ENumber%20of%20employees%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E1%2C200%3C%2Fp%3E%0A
While you're here
The biog

Hobby: Playing piano and drawing patterns

Best book: Awaken the Giant Within by Tony Robbins

Food of choice: Sushi  

Favourite colour: Orange

Points about the fast fashion industry Celine Hajjar wants everyone to know
  • Fast fashion is responsible for up to 10 per cent of global carbon emissions
  • Fast fashion is responsible for 24 per cent of the world's insecticides
  • Synthetic fibres that make up the average garment can take hundreds of years to biodegrade
  • Fast fashion labour workers make 80 per cent less than the required salary to live
  • 27 million fast fashion workers worldwide suffer from work-related illnesses and diseases
  • Hundreds of thousands of fast fashion labourers work without rights or protection and 80 per cent of them are women
Our legal consultant

Name: Dr Hassan Mohsen Elhais

Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Star%20Wars%3A%20Ahsoka%20
%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDirector%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Various%20%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarring%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Rosario%20Dawson%2C%20Natasha%20Liu%20Bordizzo%2C%20Lars%20Mikkelsen%20%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%204%2F5%0D%3Cbr%3E%3C%2Fp%3E%0A
UAE currency
MORE ON THE US DEMOCRATIC PRIMARIES
SPEC%20SHEET%3A%20SAMSUNG%20GALAXY%20S23%20ULTRA
%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDisplay%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%206.8%22%20edge%20quad-HD%2B%20dynamic%20Amoled%202X%2C%20Infinity-O%2C%203088%20x%201440%2C%20500ppi%2C%20HDR10%2B%2C%20120Hz%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EProcessor%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%204nm%20Qualcomm%20Snapdragon%208%20Gen%202%2C%2064-bit%20octa-core%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EMemory%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%208%2F12GB%20RAM%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EStorage%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20128%2F256%2F512GB%2F1TB%20(only%20128GB%20has%20an%208GB%20RAM%20option)%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EPlatform%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Android%2013%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EMain%20camera%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20quad%2012MP%20ultra-wide%20f%2F2.2%20%2B%20200MP%20wide%20f%2F1.7%20%2B%2010MP%20telephoto%20f%2F4.9%20%2B%2010MP%20telephoto%202.4%3B%203x%2F10x%20optical%20zoom%2C%20Space%20Zoom%20up%20to%20100x%3B%20auto%20HDR%2C%20expert%20RAW%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EVideo%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%208K%4024%2F30fps%2C%204K%4060fps%2C%20full-HD%4060fps%2C%20HD%4030fps%2C%20full-HD%20super%20slo-mo%40960fps%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EFront%20camera%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%2012MP%20f%2F2.2%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EBattery%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%205000mAh%2C%20fast%20wireless%20charging%202.0%2C%20Wireless%20PowerShare%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EConnectivity%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%205G%2C%20Wi-Fi%2C%20Bluetooth%205.2%2C%20NFC%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EI%2FO%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20USB-C%3B%20built-in%20Galaxy%20S%20Pen%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ESIM%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20single%20nano%20%2F%20nano%20%2B%20eSIM%20%2F%20nano%20%2B%20nano%20%2B%20eSIM%20%2F%20nano%20%2B%20nano%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EColours%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20cream%2C%20green%2C%20lavender%2C%20phantom%20black%3B%20online%20exclusives%3A%20graphite%2C%20lime%2C%20red%2C%20sky%20blue%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EPrice%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Dh4%2C949%20for%20256GB%2C%20Dh5%2C449%20for%20512GB%2C%20Dh6%2C449%20for%201TB%3B%20128GB%20unavailable%20in%20the%20UAE%3C%2Fp%3E%0A
Kareem Shaheen on Canada
Kareem Shaheen on Canada
While you're here

Yuki Means Happiness
Alison Jean Lester
John Murray 

The specs: 2018 Harley-Davidson Fat Boy

Price, base / as tested Dh97,600
Engine 1,745cc Milwaukee-Eight v-twin engine
Transmission Six-speed gearbox
Power 78hp @ 5,250rpm
Torque 145Nm @ 3,000rpm
Fuel economy, combined 5.0L / 100km (estimate)

T20 World Cup Qualifier

Final: Netherlands beat PNG by seven wickets

Qualified teams

1. Netherlands
2. PNG
3. Ireland
4. Namibia
5. Scotland
6. Oman

T20 World Cup 2020, Australia

Group A: Sri Lanka, PNG, Ireland, Oman
Group B: Bangladesh, Netherlands, Namibia, Scotland

RESULT

Bournemouth 0 Southampton 3 (Djenepo (37', Redmond 45' 1, 59')

Man of the match Nathan Redmond (Southampton)

Killing of Qassem Suleimani
UPI facts

More than 2.2 million Indian tourists arrived in UAE in 2023
More than 3.5 million Indians reside in UAE
Indian tourists can make purchases in UAE using rupee accounts in India through QR-code-based UPI real-time payment systems
Indian residents in UAE can use their non-resident NRO and NRE accounts held in Indian banks linked to a UAE mobile number for UPI transactions

If you go

The flights

There are direct flights from Dubai to Sofia with FlyDubai (www.flydubai.com) and Wizz Air (www.wizzair.com), from Dh1,164 and Dh822 return including taxes, respectively.

The trip

Plovdiv is 150km from Sofia, with an hourly bus service taking around 2 hours and costing $16 (Dh58). The Rhodopes can be reached from Sofia in between 2-4hours.

The trip was organised by Bulguides (www.bulguides.com), which organises guided trips throughout Bulgaria. Guiding, accommodation, food and transfers from Plovdiv to the mountains and back costs around 170 USD for a four-day, three-night trip.

 

Specs
Engine: Electric motor generating 54.2kWh (Cooper SE and Aceman SE), 64.6kW (Countryman All4 SE)
Power: 218hp (Cooper and Aceman), 313hp (Countryman)
Torque: 330Nm (Cooper and Aceman), 494Nm (Countryman)
On sale: Now
Price: From Dh158,000 (Cooper), Dh168,000 (Aceman), Dh190,000 (Countryman)
The specs

Engine: Four electric motors, one at each wheel

Power: 579hp

Torque: 859Nm

Transmission: Single-speed automatic

Price: From Dh825,900

On sale: Now

Cryopreservation: A timeline
  1. Keyhole surgery under general anaesthetic
  2. Ovarian tissue surgically removed
  3. Tissue processed in a high-tech facility
  4. Tissue re-implanted at a time of the patient’s choosing
  5. Full hormone production regained within 4-6 months
Benefits of first-time home buyers' scheme
  • Priority access to new homes from participating developers
  • Discounts on sales price of off-plan units
  • Flexible payment plans from developers
  • Mortgages with better interest rates, faster approval times and reduced fees
  • DLD registration fee can be paid through banks or credit cards at zero interest rates
Updated: July 26, 2025, 12:51 PM`
RugbyAustralia
Read next...
Australia captain Harry Wilson has warned the British & Irish Lions they are in for a physical battle in Melbourne. Getty Images

Wilson promises Wallabies will ‘throw bodies around’ in must-win Lions Test

BRISBANE, AUSTRALIA - JULY 19: Sione Tuipulotu of the British and Irish Lions celebrates after scoring a try during game one of the series between Australia Wallabies and British & Irish Lions at Suncorp Stadium on July 19, 2025 in Brisbane, Australia. (Photo by Chris Hyde / Getty Images)

Lions 'did the shirt proud' after first Test win against Australia