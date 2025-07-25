Australia captain Harry Wilson has warned the British & Irish Lions they are in for a physical battle in Melbourne. Getty Images
Australia captain Harry Wilson has warned the British & Irish Lions they are in for a physical battle in Melbourne. Getty Images
Australia captain Harry Wilson has warned the British & Irish Lions they are in for a physical battle in Melbourne. Getty Images
Australia captain Harry Wilson has warned the British & Irish Lions they are in for a physical battle in Melbourne. Getty Images

Sport

Wilson promises Wallabies will ‘throw bodies around’ in must-win Lions Test

Coach Joe Schmidt has signalled his intent by opting for six forwards on the bench in place of the traditional 5-3 split

The National

July 25, 2025

  • English
  • Arabic

Wallabies captain Harry Wilson has promised a brutal response when Australia meet the British & Irish Lions in a do-or-die second Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Saturday.

Trailing 1-0 in the three-match series following last week’s 27-19 defeat in Brisbane, the Wallabies know another loss would seal the series for Andy Farrell’s side. But Wilson believes his side are ready to fight fire with fire.

“We want to go out there and impose ourselves physically,” said the back-rower on Friday. “We want to back our skills, start fast and, with a 6-2 bench, it means another person gets to go off the field. So there’s more reason to throw your body around, knowing there’s quality players ready to come in and finish strong.”

Australia were bullied at the breakdown and in the collisions in Brisbane, but welcome a trio of key forwards back into the starting side. Will Skelton and Rob Valetini return from injury to bolster the tight five and back row respectively, while hooker Dave Porecki has been cleared to play following a concussion.

Coach Joe Schmidt has signalled his intent by opting for six forwards on the bench in place of the traditional 5-3 split, anticipating a wet and bruising battle at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

“A lot of us watched the Pasifika and First Nations XV earlier this week,” added Wilson, referring to the scratch side that pushed the Lions in a bruising midweek fixture. “They went after them with line speed, big hits, and plenty of niggle. It was a great blueprint of how to physically dominate them.”

Wilson’s comments echoed those of Schmidt, who said on Thursday: “We don’t want to be nice, and we don’t want to be submissive.”

Despite the Brisbane defeat, Wilson said the squad had taken belief from their second-half performance, where they narrowed a 24-5 deficit and finished the stronger of the two sides.

“We do feel like we’re improving every week,” said Wilson. “We got away with one against Fiji, but in that first Test, once we had a bit of possession and territory and started playing our sort of footy, we really built into the game.

“We take a lot of confidence from that second half, and we know we’ll need to be even better on Saturday.”

Diriyah%20project%20at%20a%20glance
%3Cp%3E-%20Diriyah%E2%80%99s%201.9km%20King%20Salman%20Boulevard%2C%20a%20Parisian%20Champs-Elysees-inspired%20avenue%2C%20is%20scheduled%20for%20completion%20in%202028%3Cbr%3E-%20The%20Royal%20Diriyah%20Opera%20House%20is%20expected%20to%20be%20completed%20in%20four%20years%3Cbr%3E-%20Diriyah%E2%80%99s%20first%20of%2042%20hotels%2C%20the%20Bab%20Samhan%20hotel%2C%20will%20open%20in%20the%20first%20quarter%20of%202024%3Cbr%3E-%20On%20completion%20in%202030%2C%20the%20Diriyah%20project%20is%20forecast%20to%20accommodate%20more%20than%20100%2C000%20people%3Cbr%3E-%20The%20%2463.2%20billion%20Diriyah%20project%20will%20contribute%20%247.2%20billion%20to%20the%20kingdom%E2%80%99s%20GDP%3Cbr%3E-%20It%20will%20create%20more%20than%20178%2C000%20jobs%20and%20aims%20to%20attract%20more%20than%2050%20million%20visits%20a%20year%3Cbr%3E-%20About%202%2C000%20people%20work%20for%20the%20Diriyah%20Company%2C%20with%20more%20than%2086%20per%20cent%20being%20Saudi%20citizens%3Cbr%3E%3C%2Fp%3E%0A
You might also like
Expert advice

“Join in with a group like Cycle Safe Dubai or TrainYAS, where you’ll meet like-minded people and always have support on hand.”

Stewart Howison, co-founder of Cycle Safe Dubai and owner of Revolution Cycles

“When you sweat a lot, you lose a lot of salt and other electrolytes from your body. If your electrolytes drop enough, you will be at risk of cramping. To prevent salt deficiency, simply add an electrolyte mix to your water.”

Cornelia Gloor, head of RAK Hospital’s Rehabilitation and Physiotherapy Centre 

“Don’t make the mistake of thinking you can ride as fast or as far during the summer as you do in cooler weather. The heat will make you expend more energy to maintain a speed that might normally be comfortable, so pace yourself when riding during the hotter parts of the day.”

Chandrashekar Nandi, physiotherapist at Burjeel Hospital in Dubai
 

UAE currency: the story behind the money in your pockets
Kareem Shaheen on Canada
Top&nbsp;Hundred&nbsp;overseas&nbsp;picks

London Spirit: Kieron Pollard, Riley Meredith 

Welsh Fire: Adam Zampa, David Miller, Naseem Shah 

Manchester Originals: Andre Russell, Wanindu Hasaranga, Sean Abbott

Northern Superchargers: Dwayne Bravo, Wahab Riaz

Oval Invincibles: Sunil Narine, Rilee Rossouw

Trent Rockets: Colin Munro

Birmingham Phoenix: Matthew Wade, Kane Richardson

Southern Brave: Quinton de Kock

Living in...

This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

Electric scooters: some rules to remember
  • Riders must be 14-years-old or over
  • Wear a protective helmet
  • Park the electric scooter in designated parking lots (if any)
  • Do not leave electric scooter in locations that obstruct traffic or pedestrians
  • Solo riders only, no passengers allowed
  • Do not drive outside designated lanes
Updated: July 25, 2025, 3:35 AM`
Rugby
Read next...
Australia's Will Skelton goes through his stretching exercises at a training session in Melbourne ahead of the second Test against the British & Irish Lions. AFP

Australia beef up pack for must-win British & Irish Lions Test

BRISBANE, AUSTRALIA - JULY 19: Sione Tuipulotu of the British and Irish Lions celebrates after scoring a try during game one of the series between Australia Wallabies and British & Irish Lions at Suncorp Stadium on July 19, 2025 in Brisbane, Australia. (Photo by Chris Hyde / Getty Images)

Lions 'did the shirt proud' after first Test win against Australia