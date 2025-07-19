British & Irish Lions 'did the shirt proud' after first Test win against Australia

British & Irish Lions secured victory in the opening Test as they triumphed 27-19 at the Suncorp Stadium on Saturday with coach Andy Farrell insisting his player “did the shirt proud” in Brisbane.

The tourists were touted by some as overwhelming favourites going into the first clash of a three-match series and they certainly came out of the blocks flying with fly-half Finn Russell pulling the strings.

The game's opening try came when Russell – who had already confidently banged over a penalty in front of the posts – had sent a magnificent long pass to his Scotland teammate Sione Tuipulotu who went over to put the Lions 10-0 ahead with less than 10 minutes on the clock.

But the Wallabies dragged themselves into the game just before the half-hour mark when they halved the deficit after Max Jorgensen ripped the ball off Hugo Keenan in the air and raced clear to score.

Any home joy was short-lived, though, as Tom Curry powered over the line with Russell converting to put the Lions 17-5 up at the break. Impressive Lions flankers Curry and Tadgh Beirne were hailed as “absolutely immense” by coach Farrell afterwards.

Any thoughts of an immediate Australian fight back after Joe Schmidt's half-time team talk took an immediate hit when Curry provided a killer pass to Dan Sheehan, who finished in the corner after two minutes, with Russell converting impressively from out wide to make it 24-5.

But the Lions' began to fade as the half wore on and Australia were able to bring some respectability to the scoreline.

The Wallabies thought they had struck back after some sustained pressure when Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii barged over next to the posts, but referee Ben O'Keeffe ruled he had not released the ball on the ground and the try was disallowed.

With the match slipping away, replacement Wallaby flanker Carlo Tizzano burrowed over and Ben Donaldson's conversion made it 24-12 with 12 minutes remaining.

Marcus Smith then popped over a penalty to put the Lions 27-12 ahead only for Tate McDermott to score a consolation try to Donaldson convert to end a disappointing last quarter for the Lions. Both teams will have plenty to work on looking forward to the second Test at Melbourne Cricket Ground next Saturday.

“Obviously we are delighted to get the result, to get the first under the belt,” said Lions head coach Andy Farrell. “I thought we did the shirt proud, how we attacked the game especially in the first half was very pleasing.

“I thought we started very well, our game control was excellent throughout and the back row were immense throughout.

“We stood up, our physicality was spot in the first half, but in the second we were a bit loose. Plenty to work on for game two.

“The good thing is we roll on to Tuesday night and the rest of the guys get to put their hands up. It is a big occasion for us.

“We will be dealing with a wounded animal second up, MCG sold out, it doesn't get any better and we expect ourselves to be better again.”

Lions captain Maro Itoje admitted that is had been “a tough old game” in front of 52,229 fans at the Suncorp Stadium, “No game of rugby is perfect. It wasn't perfect for us.

“We put pressure on ourselves with our decision making. It puts us in a good position, we definitely aren't complacent or comfortable.”

As for Australia, coach Schmidt says his side paid the price for failing to take their opportunities. “I felt like the players really dug in, and the score just before half-time was frustrating,” he said.

“We played well, and those tries got us back in the game. We've got character, but we didn't take the chances we should have.

“We'll make some decisions Monday and Tuesday. It's difficult to say if we'll change personal and how that will impact us.”

Australian captain Harry Wilson added: "We're disappointed we didn't get our game going, especially in the second half.

“Nothing will change for us, we need to win two games, we'll regroup and come back next week. I love representing Australia, I'm disappointed with the result.”

