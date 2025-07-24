Australia's Will Skelton goes through his stretching exercises at a training session in Melbourne ahead of the second Test against the British & Irish Lions. AFP
Sport

Australia beef up pack for must-win British & Irish Lions Test

Forwards Rob Valetini, Will Skelton and Dave Porecki in Wallabies starting line-up for second Test in Melbourne

The National

July 24, 2025

  • English
  • Arabic

Australia coach Joe Schmidt has added a considerable heft to his pack with the inclusion of Rob Valetini, Will Skelton and Dave Porecki in his starting line-up for Saturday's second Test against the British & Irish Lions.

The Wallabies were outmuscled by the tourists in the first hour of last week's series opener in Brisbane, losing 27-19. The return of flanker Valetini and lock Skelton from calf injuries should help in that area.

Hooker Porecki missed that defeat because of a concussion sustained in Australia's warm-up match against Fiji and his recall in place of Matt Faessler should help in the lineout, where the Wallabies struggled at Lang Park.

Schmidt resisted making any further changes to his starting side and 22-year-old Tom Lynagh will lead an unchanged backline from fly-half at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in his second Test start.

Flanker Nick Champion de Crespigny and Faessler have been dropped to allow the return of Valetini and Porecki, while lock Jeremy Williams remains in the matchday squad among the replacements after making way for Skelton.

Schmidt has opted for a 6-2 split in favour of the forwards on the bench with the powerful Langi Gleeson also returning from injury to join flanker Carlo Tizzano as back-up for the loose forwards.

"The squad has recovered well after a very physical first Test and the week's preparation here in Melbourne has allowed us a bit more time together," Schmidt said in a news release.

"We took some confidence from the second half last week, but we know we'll need to improve further against a Lions team that will bring plenty of fire to the contest on Saturday night."

Owen Farrell has been named on the bench for the British & Irish Lions’ attempt at completing a series victory over Australia in Melbourne.

Four days after captaining the Lions in the midweek victory over the First Nations and Pasifika, Farrell will make his first Test appearance since the 2023 World Cup as fly-half and inside centre cover.

The former England international has six previous Lions Test caps to his name and is set to make his 22nd appearance for the touring side.

Head coach Andy Farrell has made three changes to the starting line-up that won the first Test, including the removal of Sione Tuipulotu, who is jettisoned from the matchday 23 completely with Bundee Aki taking his place in the number 12 jersey.

Joe McCarthy has lost his battle with the foot condition plantar fasciitis, so Ollie Chessum is drafted into the second row and there is an adjustment at loosehead prop where Andrew Porter is preferred ahead of Ellis Genge.

“We have put ourselves in a good position after the first Test, but we know there will be a massive reaction from this Wallaby team,” said Andy Farrell. “Everyone saw the quality they have in Brisbane and we know we will have to be a lot better than we were last week.”

The third and final Test takes place at Sydney's Stadium Australia on August 2.

Rugby
